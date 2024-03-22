5 Minutes With …. “piggy”

“5 Minutes with….” produced by First Turn Media

If you have listened to the popular UK podcast “Chasing the Racing” you will no doubt have heard of “Piggy”.

We caught up with him for a quick chat while he was in Jerez for pre-season testing with Phil Crowe, whom for the 2024 season will be racing the TT and Amoy Road Races. Phil kicks off his season with NG Road Racing at their first round at Oulton Park at the end of March as he begins the process of building his 2024 race license for his TT campaign.

SBN: Piggy, lets chat your backstory – How did you get into motorsport?

Piggy: I got into motorbikes really from my dad, he always had motorbikes. My cousin took me to my first racing event and got me into the racing side of things sometime in 1972, when he took me to Cadwell Park, together we went to most short circuit racing. It wasn’t until I finished my apprenticeship with Marshalls, as my exams were always in the early summer did I manage to get to watch my first TT. I remember sitting there watching races and thinking, what do I need to do to become a mechanic for one of these teams, in hind sight had I approached a team back then I probably could have got into the mechanics side of it a lot sooner.

I started helping my mate who raced in the Manx Grand Prix and that really started me working in the industry and becoming involved with club racing. My “big break” as they say really came when I met Chrissy (Rouse) and his dad and that’s when I started to work within the Superbikes area of racing.

SBN: What do you specifically do now and for whom?

Piggy: This year, for the Roads I will be helping Phil Crowe at both the TT and Armoy Road Races, I don’t think he’s doing the North West, though that may change. What Phil doesn’t know about a BMW 1000 isn’t worth knowing and the lads are great at Crowe Performance. I was already working with Dom (Herbertson) for this year, I knew he was in talks with Burrows Engineering Team but when the deal was done they have their own mechanics and I wasn’t needed anymore. Then within British Superbikes, I am with Astro JJR Racing Team on the Suzuki’s. I met James Jackson in the Haribo team when Chrissy rode for them and the Haribo team are great bunch of lads to work with so it was an easy decision to go there this year, though I can’t say who the riders for the 2024 season is just yet. I am looking forward to this year, its tough at times as Chrissy is never far from my thoughts, but when we are at BSB he feels closer.

SBN: What’s your most enjoyable event on the calendar?

Piggy: Out of the short circuits I always really enjoy Thruxton, it’s a really fast track, its good that. With the roads, if I absolutely had to pick one it would be the TT, nothing like it but as a spectator me and my mate would go to Misano and I used to really enjoy that.

SBN: During the course of your work, what’s your least favourite task?

Piggy: That’s proper awkward that, each bike has its own thing that can be a nightmare but cleaning them all is the worst, unless you’re using something that smells nice!

SBN: What do you get up to outside of the Paddock?

Piggy: I don’t have any quirky hobbies, nothing like that, it’s a lot of work in between to be honest and don’t really have time, if I’m not racing I work for myself now. I worked for Marshalls for 23 years working on lorries and heavy plant machine, welding, lathe machines and the machines that make block paving, which led me into my current work in block paving and landscaping, so I always have something to catch up on. I did do a parachute jump though for charity once and I have done a bit of clay pigeon shooting on a Sunday morning otherwise I’m pretty much working on or around the bikes, there is always something to get on with.

Spending a few days with Piggy in the box at Jerez, it’s clear to see he is a real calming asset to the teams with whom he works, bringing a genuine warmth and humour. Rounding it out with the Great Jerez debate we all had, Piggy, what’s the one food you couldn’t live without? “ a Cheese and Jam Sandwich” – delivered with his warming and infectious laugh. The debate on the sandwich filling continues…

Thank you to Piggy for taking the time to chat with us, we wish you and the teams you are working with all the best for the 2024 season!