Huertas aims for the win from pole position

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Huertas aims for the win from pole position

Huertas Aims For The Win From Pole PositionAdrian Huertas claimed his second consecutive Superpole in the Supersport class.

A mid-session red flag, caused by a technical problem for Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse), led to a delay but once the action resumed the Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team rider asserted his dominance to take pole position by 0.274s.

Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) and Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) complete the front row of the grid.

The Catalunya Round also marks the first round of World Championship action for QJMotor. The experienced rider Raffaele de Rosa (QJMOTOR Factory Racing) spearheads their entry.

P1 | Adrian Huertas | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
“Today was a really good day. This morning we had some issues but the team worked hard and we were able to solve everything and we improved a lot. The most important thing is that we can manage the tyre a lot and this is really important for tomorrow. I’m happy to get pole position for my home round but the races are more important. We are going for the win.”Huertas Aims For The Win From Pole Position

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results
1. Adrian Huertas | Ducati | 1’44.197s
2. Can Oncu | Kawasaki | +0.274s
3. Stefano Manzi | Yamaha | +0.333s

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of https://www.WorldSBK.com/

