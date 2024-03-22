Alonso throws down the gauntlet on Friday

After a lack of running in Free Practice due to track conditions, Moto3™ was back on track for a frantic 35-minute session in the afternoon, and with one protagonist for much of it.

Winner of the Qatar GP and current Championship leader, David Alonso(CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) was in the serious groove, at times over a second clear, to take top honours. By the end of play though, BOE Motorsports’ Joel Kelsoset a remarkable 1:47.239 without a tow, cutting Alonso’s gap down to just 0.037. Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team) rounded out the top three, but it’s six tenths back to the Italian before the timesheets tighten up.

Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) finished the day in fourth ahead of CIP Green Power’s Riccardo Rossi, Filippo Farioli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) and Angel Piqueras (Leopard Racing) in seventh. MLav Racing’s Scott Ogden was eighth in Practice 1, edging out Qatar podium finisher Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) and Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) – rounding out the top 10.

After more limited track time on Day 1, however, it can all change again on Saturday!