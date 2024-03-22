Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsLopez edges out Canet by 0.013 on Day 1

Lopez edges out Canet by 0.013 on Day 1

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Lopez edges out Canet by 0.013 on Day 1

Lopez Edges Out Canet By 0.013 On Day 1In a fast and furious session, Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) ended Practice 1 on top as he picked up where he left off in Qatar, setting a stunning 1:42.362 to edge out out Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by just 0.013.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) was only a further 0.170 behind as it got tight at the top in the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) was fourth after topping the day’s opening Free Practice session, ahead of OnlyFans American Racing Team’s Marcos Ramirez. New Ducati signing Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) took P6 ahead of Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team). 2023 runner up Tony Arbolino(Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) and Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Celestino Vietti rounding outside the top 10.

Tune in tomorrow when the Moto2™ field return to action on Saturday for their last chance to secure a spot in Q2 at 9:25 local time (UTC), before qualifying from 13:45.

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Rst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Click here for more info on RST Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Previous article
Alonso throws down the gauntlet on Friday
Next article
Bastianini, Miller & Marc Marquez grab the limelight on Day 1

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Granado Grabs First Pole Of The Season From Spinelli And Casadei

Granado grabs first pole of the season from Spinelli and Casadei

Frank Duggan - 0