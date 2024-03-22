Lopez edges out Canet by 0.013 on Day 1

In a fast and furious session, Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) ended Practice 1 on top as he picked up where he left off in Qatar, setting a stunning 1:42.362 to edge out out Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by just 0.013.

Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) was only a further 0.170 behind as it got tight at the top in the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal.

Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) was fourth after topping the day’s opening Free Practice session, ahead of OnlyFans American Racing Team’s Marcos Ramirez. New Ducati signing Fermin Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp) took P6 ahead of Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team). 2023 runner up Tony Arbolino(Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), Albert Arenas (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) and Red Bull KTM Ajo’s Celestino Vietti rounding outside the top 10.

Tune in tomorrow when the Moto2™ field return to action on Saturday for their last chance to secure a spot in Q2 at 9:25 local time (UTC), before qualifying from 13:45.