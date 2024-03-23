Beast mode engaged: Bastianini edges out Viñales for pole

A front row split by a tenth, Bagnaia P4 and Marc Marquez P8 after a dramatic Q2 sets the stage for a spectacle in Portugal.

Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) continued his statement weekend at the Grande Premio Tissot de Portugal with pole position on Saturday morning, Beast mode most definitely engaged. It’s close at the top, however, with Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) getting to within less than a tenth of the number 23 after a late charge. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) completes the front row only a further 0.024 behind, setting the stage for some serious fireworks on the Algarve.

Q1 was a hard-fought battle to move through. Rookie sensation Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing), Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) and home hero Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) were just some of those with more than a shout of moving through, and it went down to the wire. Acosta was leading the way until a late overhaul from AM73, with the Gresini taking over on top by an infinitesimal 0.005. No one could overhaul that or split the two, so Acosta and Alex Marquez moved through, leaving Espargaro P13 on the grids ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) and Oliveira..

Q2 began with sheer expectation and the field piled out of pitlane ready to deliver. The first drama came almost immediately as Marc Marquez slid out, the number 93 losing the rear round Turn 15 and sliding across the run off. The race was on to get back to the box and get back out. Then Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) went down, rider also ok, making it two big hitters looking to reset quick.

Meanwhile, the red sectors were coming in on the first runs. The first pacesetter was reigning Champion Bagnaia, who held the top by less than a tenth ahead of Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and FP2 pacesetter Viñales.

From there, the first mover was Martin as he took over on top, but Bastianini had a near instant riposte to cut another tenth off, making it #23-#89-#1 on the provisional front row. Then the red sectors starting coming in from Bagnaia again, but the final part of the lap put paid to that. One final lap was going to challenge Bastianini, and despite Marc Marquez being back out, it’s wasn’t his – it was Viñales’.

The Aprilia was up and had already proven plenty with that new FP2 lap record, but it wasn’t quite enough to take pole over the line, coming up short by just 0.082. So it’s the Beast of Bastianini back on top, ahead of Viñales and Martin relegated to P3 on the outside of the front row.

Bagnaia heads up Row 2, with Miller starting from P5 as his speed continues to impress in Portugal. Sixth goes to Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) whose Round 2 continues to be a big leap forward from a tough Round 1.

The apprentice edges out the master on Row 3. Acosta is P7 at the head of it, just hundredths ahead of Marc Marquez as the number 93 didn’t quite find the fireworks on his second run. Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™) takes P9, ahead of Binder who, like MM93, couldn’t quite bring the noise on his final attempt after that early crash.

And so the grids are decided, and they set quite a stage. The Tissot Sprint promises much on Saturday afternoon, and that’s just the first serving of the world’s most exciting sport at full throttle on the rollercoaster. Tune in for two stunning showdowns, with lights out on Saturday at 15:00 (UTC) and Sunday at 14:00.