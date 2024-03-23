Buis immediately proves his worth to KTM

Having switched manufacturers for 2024 Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) immediately showed KTM why he’s a double WorldSSP300 champion.

The Dutchman proved his mettle by keeping a cool head to come through from the fourth row of the grid to claim the 12th victory of his career.

The victory was confirmed by the FIM Race Stewards after Inigo Iglesias (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) was handed a post race penalty for causing an accident on the last lap. The penalty dropped the Spaniard to 13th position in the classification.

Rookie Aldi Mahendra (Team BrCorse) was classified in second position while Samuel di Sora (ARCO SASH MotoR University Team) was third having been forced to start the race from the back of the field.

For Race 2 the top nine positions on the grid are set by fastest laps in Race 1. Marc Garcia (KOVE Racing Team) will be rewarded for the fastest lap with pole position.

P1 | Jeffrey Buis | Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing

“That was incredible! This isn’t the way you want to win a race by being promoted but it’s good for the points. I’m very happy to be at the front with the KTM because it’s a new bike for me. The start of the race was good but then I started to fall back back because the tyre dropped and it’s new a feeling with that bike. I need to adjust my riding style to adapt to this. At the end I started to have more confidence and I could fight back to the front.”

WorldSSP300 Race 1 Top 3 Results

1. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Raging)

2. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) +0.040s

3. Samuel Di Sora (ARCO SASH MotoR University Team) +0.227s