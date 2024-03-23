Spinelli takes the spoils in dramatic first MotoE race of 2024

The Italian picks up where he left off to beat Garzo and Casadei in a close final lap – with drama aplenty for some fellow big hitters.

Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing) finished 2023 on the top step and that’s exactly how he’s started the 2024 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship: with victory. The Italian held off a hard-charging Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) and Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) on a close final lap as the top three escaped at the front following some drama for key names in the first showdown of the season.

Garzo took the holeshot after a storming start from Row 2, with Spinelli and Casadei on his tail as polesitter Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) dropped a few positions initially. Over the line for the first time Garzo had held onto it too, denying a Spinelli attack and the Italian also ceding to Casadei and Granado. Next time round Granado then grabbed a 2-for-1 into Turn 1 to take the lead, but not long after the first big drama hit as he slid out. Not long after that there was even more, with Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) crashing out.

A close top four of Casadei, Spinelli, Garzo and Zaccone were then in the lead, with Openbank Aspar Team’s Jordi Torres in touch too. But another huge twist was yet to come. On the penultimate lap down into Turn 5, Zaccone was just that bit too close to Torres and tagged the back of the number 81, sending both sliding out across the run off. The Italian was later also given a Long Lap penalty for the incident.

And then there were three. Onto the final lap, it was close. Spinelli attacked and took the lead at Turn 1, keeping it tidy. Another big opportunity for Garzo and Casadei to try and hit back, Turn 5, was off the table too as yellow flags remained out following the Zaccone-Torres crash. As the final sector dawned, Garzo was tagged on to the Tech3 rider in the lead, but there was no way through. Spinelli kept it perfect to the line for the first win of 2024, with Garzo and Casadei completing the podium.

Fourth goes to the returning Lukas Tulovic (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), with Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) completing the top five. Massimo Roccoli (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) beat Andrea Mantovani (Klint Forward Factory Team) to sixth. Kevin Manfredi (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) was just ahead of a solid debut for Chaz Davies (Aruba Cloud MotoE™ Racing Team), with his fellow rookie and teammate Armando Pontone completing the top ten in touch too.