First victory for Iglesias, first podium for KOVE

First Victory For Iglesias, First Podium For KoveAfter a penalty dropped him to 13th position yesterday Inigo Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) was officially confirmed as a race winner in the WorldSSP300 class.

The Spaniard, in his 44th start, led across the line for the last three laps but critically held off the pack to claim the race victory.

A last corner reshuffle saw Julio Garcia Gonzalez (KOVE Racing Team) come through for second position and the first ever World Championship podium for the Chinese manufacturer. Bruno Ieraci (Team ProDina Kawasaki) finished third.

P1 | Inigo Iglesias Bravo | Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki
“Yesterday was a shame but I knew that I had the pace today. My bike was really good. I can ride this bike the way I want to. The last lap is always incredible but throughout the race I saved my tyre. I was thinking about the last lap. Then I pushed and was able to take the win. Today’s win is really important for me because last year, I took a step back in IDM. I was sad not to compete in WorldSSP300 but I’ve come back stronger.”

1. Inigo Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki)
2. Julio Garcia Gonzalez (KOVE Racing Team) +0.064s
3. Bruno Ieraci (Team ProDina Kawasaki) +0.116s
4. Daniel Mogeda (Team#109 Retro Traffic Kawasaki) +0.143s
5. Petr Svoboda (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) +0.264s
6. Galang Hendra Pratama (ProGP NitiRacing) +0.514s
Julio Garcia Gonzalez (KOVE Racing Team) 1’54.997

Championship Standings – Top 3
1. Aldi Satya Mahendra (Team BrCorse) 29 points
2. Iñngo Iglesias Bravo (Fusport-RT Motorsports by SKM-Kawasaki) 28 points
3. Jeffrey Buis (Freudenberg KTM-PALIGO Racing) 25 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport 300 News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport-300/

The report above is written with images by https://www.WorldSBK.com/

