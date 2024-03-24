Search
Manzi wins shortened SSP race

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

A red flag following a Piotr Biesiekirski (Ecosantagata Althea Racing Team) crash saw Race 2 shortened to just six laps for the WorldSSP field.

Starting from pole position Adrian Huertas was in contention for the victory but the Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team rider suffered a late race crash while battling for the lead.

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) emerged victorious with the Italian taking the sixth victory of his career. The win was the rider’s first of the season as he narrowly defeated Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) to the line. The result continued Schroetter’s perfect podium record for the season but the German is still awaiting his first victory.

On the podium for the first time since Estoril 2020, Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) was happy to round out the podium spots. Yari Montella continues to lead the Championship with the Barni Spark Racing Team rider finishing fourth to now hold an 11 point advantage.

P1 | Stefano Manzi | Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing
“When you have a weekend like this with a win and a podium it feels amazing! During the first part of the race I was managing the tyre because yesterday we saw a big drop during the race. After the Red Flag I thought that maybe we’ll have a very short race but my team had a good strategy for it. I had a new tyre for the restart and we were able to win the race.”

WorldSSP Race 2 Results – Top 6
1.Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)
2. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.086s
3. Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) +0.201s
4. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.681s
5. Valentin Debise (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) +0.714s
6. Bahattin Sofuoglu (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +1.279s

Championship Standings – Top 3
1. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) 76 points
2. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 72 points
3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) 65 points

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

©Words/Images from this press release posted courtesy of https://www.WorldSBK.com/

