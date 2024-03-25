Get Ready to Race With KTM Orange Days

Taking place at KTM dealers nationwide from 19th – 21st April.

Hit the limiter, drop the clutch and leave a thick black line as we launch into the 2024 riding season KTM style with KTM ORANGE DAYS!

KTM ORANGE DAYS returns to the UK in celebration of the adrenaline-fuelled summer of riding ahead! Authorised KTM Dealers nationwide will be hosting open days across one weekend in April – the 19th – 21st – encouraging enthusiasts of all things ORANGE to reconnect with their local KTM dealer and test ride the latest READY TO RACE machinery.

With a wide range of demo bikes available, riders can get to grips with KTM’s comprehensive model range. From TRAVEL machines ranging from the small but mighty KTM 390 ADVENTURE and THE LONG-RANGE SUPERMOTO WEAPON – the KTM 890 SMT – through to the tech-packed KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, bursting with LC8 fury. Injecting further attitude to the line-up is the KTM DUKE range, with the 2024 KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO undoubtedly stealing the STREET spotlight. THE BEAST will be shaking things up alongside the brand-new 2024 KTM 990 DUKE and 2024 KTM 390 DUKE, unifying to celebrate 30 YEARS OF DUKE. Those looking to test ride can book in advance by contacting their local Authorised KTM Dealer.

On a weekend on which each participating KTM Dealer will be offering something different: whether it’s special display bikes, exclusive promotions, entertainment or refreshments, ORANGE DAYS commits to the primary goal of bringing riders together – both existing ORANGE BLEEDERS and BLEEDERS to be – to enjoy all things KTM. The perfect excuse to kit up, get down to the local dealer and get READY TO RACE!

Riders are encouraged to contact their local dealer for more information on ORANGE DAYS. The full list of Authorised KTM Dealers can be found HERE, with more information on the KTM range available HERE.

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html