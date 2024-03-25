Search
Pro Blaze Panniers for Yamaha MT-09 and SP

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Pro Blaze Panniers For Yamaha Mt-09 And SpSW-Motech Pro Blaze Panniers are now available for the latest generation MT-09 and MT-09 SP, adding much-needed carrying capacity to the stripped-down Yamaha street bikes.

Designed specifically for bikes with minimalist rear-ends like the MT-09, the Pro Blaze system offers the stability of hard luggage without the bulky scaffolding that’s normally involved.

To get set up, just fix the two discreet Quick Lock Mounts to the bike’s rear footrest hangers, then push in the two support rails; they’re now ready to accept the panniers.

The bags themselves are also a doddle to attach: just slide on the rails and clip in place. A wide Velcro® strap sits over the seat, securing them both together and distributing the load

Pro Blaze Panniers For Yamaha Mt-09 And Sp
Blaze saddlebag
The beauty of the rails is they keep the load stable, secure and away from the rear wheel and chain. They also stop the panniers moving, even during hard riding. When the panniers aren’t needed, the rails can be removed leaving only the clamps behind, and the bike uncluttered.

Lightweight and durable, Pro Blaze Panniers are made from a tough, UV-resistant 1680D Ballistic Fabric. EVA-reinforced sidewalls keep the bags in shape and their contents well protected. Each set comes with removable waterproof inner bags too.

Capacity is a generous 40 litres in total, and each bag can be expanded for extra capacity when needed. There’s also a Hypalon MOLLE system, for attaching additional SW Motech bags and carriers.

Super easy to live with, the main section is accessed via a wide top opening and there’s a handy zippered outside pocket for the essentials. A solid carrying handle makes them easy to handle off the bike.

Pro Blaze Panniers For Yamaha Mt-09 And Sp
Support Rail
A Pro Blaze system for the current MT-09 and MT-09 SP retails at just £346-including VAT.

Each set comes with everything needed to get set up: two saddlebags, model-specific Quick Lock Mounts and support rails, two waterproof inner bags, paint protection film, instructions and all fittings.

Visit www.sw-motech.co.uk for details.

Pro Blaze Panniers For Yamaha Mt-09 And Sp
Quick Lock Mount

