Stunt Legend Steve Colley Set To Amaze At Stafford

Revving engines, breathtaking stunts and a roaring atmosphere will mark this year’s Stafford Bike Show.

The countdown is on for The International Classic MotorCycle Show sponsored by Carole Nash as stuntman Steve Colley promises to dazzle the audience with gravity-defying feats on both days of the show. The celebrated stunt performer, who had last performed at Stafford in 2013, will make his grand return this year.

The show which takes place on April 20-21, 2024 at the Stafford County Showground has become a highlight on the calendars of motorcycle lovers worldwide. With a mesmerizing array of exhibitions, trade stands, and live demonstrations of classic bikes in action, visitors can expect an unforgettable experience steeped in the celebration of two-wheeled machines.

Celebrated TT icon Phillip McCallen takes the spotlight on Saturday as the special guest while Sunday boasts the presence of renowned motorcycle racer and TV presenter Guy Martin. Both guests will participate in live interviews at the show on their respective days.

One of the highlights of the event is the prestigious Best in Show award, which recognizes the most outstanding classic motorcycles on display. With fierce competition and meticulous attention to detail, each contender vies for the coveted title, adding an extra layer of excitement to the show.

More details of the event will be released in the coming weeks…keep up to date by visiting www.classicbikeshows.com