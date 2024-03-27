ROOF extends the warranty of all its new E22.06 helmets to 7 years.

New warranty: 7 years from date of purchase.

In 2024, ROOF is one of the only manufacturer to master its entire manufacturing and distribution chain. The French Riviera manufacturer, with its high-quality products and its historically low after-sales return rate, has decided to extend the warranty period of its E22.06 helmets from 4 to 7 years. The process remains the same: simply registering the reference of the helmet after creating an account on the roof.fr website.

A service for the consumer, a strong argument for the seller

Like all usual warranties, the ROOF warranty covers the whole helmet, the parts and liners, as well as the screws, for all forms of manufacturing defects and excludes only all matters related to the normal wear and tear, or issues related to shocks or improper handling of the product.

By extending the warranty to 7 years, the French manufacturer of high-end helmets and fiber specialist, is one of the first motorcycle equipment manufacturer to offer such a service, thanks to its manufacturing process control and to the quality of its jet, modular and full-face helmets.

At a time when the sustainability of products and their quality/price ratio are two important topics for the final consumer, ROOF is proud to be part of a responsible approach and to support its dealers with a service that will have no impact on the sale price.