Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsHelmetsROOF extends the warranty of all its new E22.06 helmets to 7...

ROOF extends the warranty of all its new E22.06 helmets to 7 years.

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

ROOF extends the warranty of all its new E22.06 helmets to 7 years.

A0d11253 65e2 2cb0 Cd51 D4dcb8eb3b90New warranty: 7 years from date of purchase.
In 2024, ROOF is one of the only manufacturer to master its entire manufacturing and distribution chain. The French Riviera manufacturer, with its high-quality products and its historically low after-sales return rate, has decided to extend the warranty period of its E22.06 helmets from 4 to 7 years. The process remains the same:  simply registering the reference of the helmet after creating an account on the roof.fr website.

Roof Extends The Warranty Of All Its New E22.06 Helmets To 7 Years.A service for the consumer, a strong argument for the seller
Like all usual warranties, the ROOF warranty covers the whole helmet, the parts and liners, as well as the screws, for all forms of manufacturing defects and excludes only all matters related to the normal wear and tear, or issues related to shocks or improper handling of the product.

By extending the warranty to 7 years, the French manufacturer of high-end helmets and fiber specialist, is one of the first motorcycle equipment manufacturer to offer such a service, thanks to its manufacturing process control and to the quality of its jet, modular and full-face helmets.

At a time when the sustainability of products and their quality/price ratio are two important topics for the final consumer, ROOF is proud to be part of a responsible approach and to support its dealers with a service that will have no impact on the sale price.862b15ef A193 B990 5332 75b4a7e875e2

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
NEW MT Helmets Braker – in stock
Next article
Rare Kawasaki Classics Headline Iconic Auctioneers Next Sale

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
£1 Million Of Ducati Motorcycles Head To Iconic Auctioneers Sale

£1 Million of Ducati Motorcycles Head to Iconic Auctioneers Sale

Frank Duggan - 0