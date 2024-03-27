£1 Million of Ducati Motorcycles Head to Iconic Auctioneers Sale

£1 Million of highly collectable Ducati Motorcycles head to Iconic Auctioneers Spring Shuttleworth Sale on 7th April.

Iconic Auctioneers Spring Motorcycle sale on Sunday April 7th at the Shuttleworth Collection sees some of the most collectable Ducati motorcycles going under the auction hammer.

Three rare competition models featuring 2 MotoGP race bikes, including one of the ex-Loris Capirossi GP3’s, an ex-Casey Stoner GP7 along with the number one race winning bike ridden by John Reynolds in the 2000 British Superbike Championship, Red Bull Reve Racing 996RS are to be sold.

Other notable additions are 2 Senna 916’s, the sought after Senna I model with one owner and only 475 miles and a Senna III with the same owner since 2001.

Two 888 models are also included, a late model Strada in stunning low milage condition and one of the very last SP 888 model, the 888 SP5 with only 8,500 recorded miles.

Other Ducati models include a nice 748R, a 999R, a 998 Biposto and one of the last 998 models the 998S Final edition with only 7,500 miles.

Iconic Auctioneers Motorcycle Manager Mark Bryan says “Over the last 3 years we have really established ourselves as the premier auctioneers for Ducati motorcycles, with numerous word records and some great catalogue selections, this has made us the first choice for serious collectors looking to sell or buy. This sale is looking like another world record breaker”…

These iconic bikes are part of the Spring Shuttleworth Sale on Sunday 7th April at Shuttleworth, Old Warden Park, Bedfordshire, SG18 9EP. They can be viewed online along with all the other lots at www.iconicauctioneers.com. In person viewing at the venue is available on Saturday 6th April from 10am to 4pm. Iconic Auctioneers are also inviting further entries for its other two motorcycle auctions in 2024. For more information about their sales or to get a free no obligation quote for your motorcycles or collection, contact Mark Bryan, Head of Motorcycles on +44 (0) 7958 107974 or visit their website.

Links to the bikes online – https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/the-shuttleworth-spring-motorcycle-sale-2024/2024-04-07/ipp-100

Ex-Casey Stoner Ducati 2007 MotoGP GP7 Desmosedici

https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/2007-ducati-desmosedici-gp7-rec13329-2-shuttle-0424?pn=1&el=22519&pp=100

Loris Capirossi Ducati 2003 MotoGP GP3 Desmosedici

https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/2003-ducati-desmosedici-gp3-rec13329-1-shuttle-0424?pn=1&el=22518&pp=100

1995 Ducati 916 Senna 1 916cc

https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/1995-ducati-916-senna-1-rec13327-1-shuttle-0424

2000 Team Reve Red Bull Ducati 996 RS 996cc

https://www.iconicauctioneers.com/2000-ducati-996-rs-rec13393-1-shuttle-0424

For more information please contact:

Mark Bryan

Motorcycle Manager

mark@iconicauctioneers.com

Tel +44 (0) 7958 107974