NEW from Oxford: waterproof women’s gloves

Holton The Holton WP is a women’s waterproof urban riding glove, perfect for wintry weather. Made from 100% premium aniline leather and incorporating Dry2Dry™ technology it features PrimaLoft® thermal insulation to keep you warm, dry and protected at all times.

Hexham The Hexham is a Dry2Dry™ women’s winter glove. A softshell glove with windproof panels that has leather overlays to protect from the elements. The glove has a Dry2Dry™ waterproof gauntlet and features PrimaLoft® thermal insulation. The glove is also CE approved to EN13594.

Hamilton The Hamilton is a full leather construction Dry2Dry™ women’s winter glove. Classic styling details mean this glove would match all riding categories. The glove has a Dry2Dry™ waterproof gauntlet and features PrimaLoft® thermal insulation. The glove is also CE approved to EN13594.

