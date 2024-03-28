NEW from Oxford: waterproof women’s gloves

Waterproof riding gloves in stock now
Hamilton
The Hamilton is a full leather construction Dry2Dry™ women’s winter glove. Classic styling details mean this glove would match all riding categories. The glove has a Dry2Dry™ waterproof gauntlet and features PrimaLoft® thermal insulation. The glove is also CE approved to EN13594.
Protection
- Level 1 KP Certified (EN13594:2015)
- Full goat leather palm construction for abrasion resistance and increased durability
- Leather bonded PU knuckle protector with inner EVA impact padding
- Reflective finger and backhand details for night-time visibility
- Padded underlays at the palm, fingers, thumb and cuff
- Amara grip overlay for control and comfort in all conditions
Climate Control
- Primaloft® water repellent premium insulation, keeps you warm and dry in extreme conditions
- Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane
- Oxford visor wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free
- Insulative layer increases heat retention
Fabric & Construction
- Full leather construction with leather reinforcements
Adjustability & Fit
- Twin hook & loop cuff and wrist adjustments
- Accordion flex zones on fingers and backhand
- Elasticated wrist
Oxford Hamilton WP WS Glove Brn
zz-gw234202xs
Price from: £69.99
Oxford Hamilton WP WS Glove Tech Blk
zz-gw234201xs
Price from: £69.99
Hexham
The Hexham is a Dry2Dry™ women’s winter glove. A softshell glove with windproof panels that has leather overlays to protect from the elements. The glove has a Dry2Dry™ waterproof gauntlet and features PrimaLoft® thermal insulation. The glove is also CE approved to EN13594.
Protection
- Level 1 KP Certified (EN13594:2015)
- Full leather palm construction for abrasion resistance and increased durability
- PU knuckle protector with inner EVA impact padding
- Reflective finger and backhand details for night-time visibility
- Padded underlays at the palm, fingers, thumb and cuff
- Amara grip overlay for control and comfort in all conditions
Climate Control
- Primaloft® water repellent premium insulation, keeps you warm and dry in extreme conditions
- Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane
- Oxford visor wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free
- Insulative layer increases heat retention
Fabric & Construction
- Leather palm construction
- Leather reinforcements on fingers thumb and cuff
- Windproof softshell backhand and thumb back
Adjustability & Fit
- Twin hook & loop cuff and wrist adjustments
- Accordion flex zones on index and middle fingers
- Elasticated wrist
Oxford Hexham WP WS Glove Tech Blk
zz-gw234101xs
Price from: £59.99
Oxford Hexham WP WS Glove Grey Blk
zz-gw234102xs
Price from: £59.99
Holton
The Holton WP is a women’s waterproof urban riding glove, perfect for wintry weather. Made from 100% premium aniline leather and incorporating Dry2Dry™ technology it features PrimaLoft® thermal insulation to keep you warm, dry and protected at all times.
Protection
- Level 1 KP Certified (EN13594:2015)
- Full goat leather construction for abrasion resistance and increased durability
- Leather bonded PU knuckle protector with inner EVA impact padding
- Reflective finger and backhand details for night-time visibility
- Padded underlays at the palm, fingers, thumb and cuff
- Amara grip overlay for control and comfort in all conditions
Climate Control
- Primaloft® water repellent premium insulation, keeps you warm and dry in extreme conditions
- Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane
- Amara visor wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free
- Insulative layer increases heat retention
- Touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb
Fabric & Construction
- Full leather construction with leather reinforcements
Adjustability & Fit
- Leather adjustment strap with snap fastening adjustment
- Elasticated wrist
Oxford Holton WP WS Glove Blk
zz-gw234001xs
Price from: £49.99