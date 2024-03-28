Thursday, March 28, 2024
New From Oxford: Waterproof Women's GlovesWaterproof riding gloves in stock now

Hamilton
The Hamilton is a full leather construction Dry2Dry™ women’s winter glove. Classic styling details mean this glove would match all riding categories. The glove has a Dry2Dry™ waterproof gauntlet and features PrimaLoft® thermal insulation. The glove is also CE approved to EN13594.

New From Oxford: Waterproof Women's GlovesProtection

  • Level 1 KP Certified (EN13594:2015)
  • Full goat leather palm construction for abrasion resistance and increased durability
  • Leather bonded PU knuckle protector with inner EVA impact padding
  • Reflective finger and backhand details for night-time visibility
  • Padded underlays at the palm, fingers, thumb and cuff
  • Amara grip overlay for control and comfort in all conditions

Climate Control

  • Primaloft® water repellent premium insulation, keeps you warm and dry in extreme conditions
  • Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane
  • Oxford visor wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free
  • Insulative layer increases heat retention

Fabric & Construction

  • Full leather construction with leather reinforcements

Adjustability & Fit

  • Twin hook & loop cuff and wrist adjustments
  • Accordion flex zones on fingers and backhand
  • Elasticated wrist

Oxford Hamilton WP WS Glove Brn
zz-gw234202xs
Price from: £69.99

Oxford Hamilton WP WS Glove Tech Blk
zz-gw234201xs
Price from: £69.99

More info on Oxford Products

New From Oxford: Waterproof Women's GlovesHexham
The Hexham is a Dry2Dry™ women’s winter glove. A softshell glove with windproof panels that has leather overlays to protect from the elements. The glove has a Dry2Dry™ waterproof gauntlet and features PrimaLoft® thermal insulation. The glove is also CE approved to EN13594.New From Oxford: Waterproof Women's Gloves

Protection

  • Level 1 KP Certified (EN13594:2015)
  • Full leather palm construction for abrasion resistance and increased durability
  • PU knuckle protector with inner EVA impact padding
  • Reflective finger and backhand details for night-time visibility
  • Padded underlays at the palm, fingers, thumb and cuff
  • Amara grip overlay for control and comfort in all conditions

Climate Control

  • Primaloft® water repellent premium insulation, keeps you warm and dry in extreme conditions
  • Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane
  • Oxford visor wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free
  • Insulative layer increases heat retention

Fabric & Construction

  • Leather palm construction
  • Leather reinforcements on fingers thumb and cuff
  • Windproof softshell backhand and thumb back

Adjustability & Fit

  • Twin hook & loop cuff and wrist adjustments
  • Accordion flex zones on index and middle fingers
  • Elasticated wrist

Oxford Hexham WP WS Glove Tech Blk
zz-gw234101xs
Price from: £59.99

Oxford Hexham WP WS Glove Grey Blk
zz-gw234102xs
Price from: £59.99

More info on Oxford Products

New From Oxford: Waterproof Women's GlovesHolton
The Holton WP is a women’s waterproof urban riding glove, perfect for wintry weather. Made from 100% premium aniline leather and incorporating Dry2Dry™ technology it features PrimaLoft® thermal insulation to keep you warm, dry and protected at all times.

New From Oxford: Waterproof Women's GlovesProtection

  • Level 1 KP Certified (EN13594:2015)
  • Full goat leather construction for abrasion resistance and increased durability
  • Leather bonded PU knuckle protector with inner EVA impact padding
  • Reflective finger and backhand details for night-time visibility
  • Padded underlays at the palm, fingers, thumb and cuff
  • Amara grip overlay for control and comfort in all conditions

Climate Control

  • Primaloft® water repellent premium insulation, keeps you warm and dry in extreme conditions
  • Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane
  • Amara visor wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free
  • Insulative layer increases heat retention
  • Touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb

Fabric & Construction

  • Full leather construction with leather reinforcements

Adjustability & Fit

  • Leather adjustment strap with snap fastening adjustment
  • Elasticated wrist

Oxford Holton WP WS Glove Blk
zz-gw234001xs
Price from: £49.99

More info on Oxford Products

