Swifty Releases First and Only UK Road-Legal E-Scooter

Swifty Scooters, a leading British scooter manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of a groundbreaking product that marks a significant milestone in British transportation history. Introducing the Swifty GO GT500, a revolutionary e-scooter that has received official approval for road use in the UK, setting a new standard in urban mobility.

Unlike traditional e-scooters, the Swifty GO GT500 has achieved certification as a Stand-On Moped within the L1e-B category by the DVSA, underscoring its compliance with stringent safety and regulatory standards. This distinction positions the Swifty GO GT500 as a pioneering force in the e-scooter industry, demonstrating a commitment to both innovation and safety.

With transport being the largest contributor to harmful emissions, and two-thirds of car journeys being less than 5 miles long, Swifty’s vehicles offer a clean, accessible and fun solution for urban and suburban travel.

“If we’re going to convince people to swap car journeys for micromobility, vehicles need to be safe to ride, have cargo capacity, safe battery technology and be able to be easily serviced and repaired. The GT500 is easy to ride and extremely low-cost to run. It delivers on all points.” Co-founder Camilla Iftakhar

Leading the way in battery safety

The Swifty GO is the only e-scooter to be powered by Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) a technology that recently won the company ‘Best Start-Up 2023’ at the influential Micromobility Industries Summit in the USA. LFP, the battery chemistry also used by Tesla, not only contains no harmful heavy metals like Nickel and Cobalt, but importantly, LFP is not prone to thermal runaway, making the Swifty GO battery one of the safest on the market.

The 15Ah LFP battery powers a 500W motor, can be fast-charged, and provides 25 miles of range. This makes the Swifty GO GT500 probably the cheapest mode of transport at only £0.006 per mile.

“The introduction of the SwiftyGO GT500 signifies a pivotal moment in British transportation history. We take great pride in being the first company to manufacture a road-legal e-scooter in the UK. We are confident that this milestone of innovation will influence the future of sustainable transportation, both in the UK and beyond.” Co-founder Jason Iftakhar

What’s the current legal status of e-scooters in the UK?

Privately owned e-scooters are not legal to ride on UK roads. The GT500 is the first and only Stand-On Moped available in the UK (L1e-B category) and is available to pre-order now for summer delivery.

Swifty GO GT500, price and key features https://swiftyscooters.com/pages/swiftygo

● RRP £3499

● Max Speed: 24 mph / 28km/h

● Range: 25 miles / 40 km per charge

● Motor: 500W rear hub motor

● Battery: 36V LFP battery, 15Ah, 540Wh

● Throttle: Grip twist

● Fast charge

● Weight including battery: 34kg

● Max Load: 120kgs

● Pannier racks included

● Adjustable and foldable handlebars

● Dual suspension

● Wheel size: 16” (305mm) x 2.125” pneumatic tyres

● Running costs: £0.006 per mile (16p per charge)

Customers will need a CBT or motorcycle licence, motor insurance and a motorcycle helmet to ride the Swifty GO GT500 legally on UK roads.