New Ixon Heritage - Ozcan Jacket For Men And Women

IXON Heritage – OZCAN Jacket for Men and Women

For men (OZCAN) and women (OZCAN LADY), this textile jacket with a high ventilation capacity and its Hard Mesh panels offers a superb classic look through its textured shoulders, embossed logos on the torso and arms, and the finishing touch «RIDE YOUR WAY» also embossed on the upper back.



MATERIALS

• Waterproofing: No

• Insulation : No

FEATURES

• Outer : Hard mesh

• Inner : Soft mesh Ventilation : Large panels of Mesh

• Pockets : 2 hand pockets – 1 waterproof pocket – 1 inside mesh pocket

FIT AND COMFORT

• Cut : Fit

• Collar : Classic collar

• Snap fastener

• Adjustments : wrist (Tightening strap with press stud fastener + pleats + zip fastener), bottom (Straps and press studs) Fastening: Zipper

• Garment lining : Fixed soft mesh lining with comfort stretch bands

SAFETY

• CE certified model, class AA, compliant with the EN 17092-3:2020 standard

• CE Protectors : IX-PROSOFT level 1 type A at shoulders and elbows Pocket for back protector, compatible with fanom® BFB_2 and IX-PRO BFB-2 (available as an option)

SEASON: SUMMER RANGE: HERITAGE

GENDER: MEN AND WOMEN

REFERENCE OZCAN: 100101183 – PRICE: 169,99 € RRP

REFERENCE OZCAN LADY: 100102075 – PRICE: 169,99 € RRP

More info can be found here: https://www.ixon.com/en/heritage