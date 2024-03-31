Search
New IXON Heritage – OZCAN Jacket for Men and Women

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

New Ixon Heritage - Ozcan Jacket For Men And WomenIXON Heritage – OZCAN Jacket for Men and Women

For men (OZCAN) and women (OZCAN LADY), this textile jacket with a high ventilation capacity and its Hard Mesh panels offers a superb classic look through its textured shoulders, embossed logos on the torso and arms, and the finishing touch «RIDE YOUR WAY» also embossed on the upper back.
New Ixon Heritage - Ozcan Jacket For Men And Women
MATERIALS
• Waterproofing: No
• Insulation : No

FEATURES
• Outer : Hard mesh
• Inner : Soft mesh Ventilation : Large panels of Mesh
• Pockets : 2 hand pockets – 1 waterproof pocket – 1 inside mesh pocket

FIT AND COMFORT
• Cut : Fit
• Collar : Classic collar
• Snap fastener
• Adjustments : wrist (Tightening strap with press stud fastener + pleats + zip fastener), bottom (Straps and press studs) Fastening: Zipper
• Garment lining : Fixed soft mesh lining with comfort stretch bands

New Ixon Heritage - Ozcan Jacket For Men And WomenSAFETY
• CE certified model, class AA, compliant with the EN 17092-3:2020 standard
• CE Protectors : IX-PROSOFT level 1 type A at shoulders and elbows Pocket for back protector, compatible with fanom® BFB_2 and IX-PRO BFB-2 (available as an option)

SEASON: SUMMER RANGE: HERITAGE
GENDER: MEN AND WOMEN
REFERENCE OZCAN: 100101183 – PRICE: 169,99 € RRP
REFERENCE OZCAN LADY: 100102075 – PRICE: 169,99 € RRP

More info can be found here: https://www.ixon.com/en/heritageNew Ixon Heritage - Ozcan Jacket For Men And Women

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

