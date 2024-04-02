V-Strom 800RE Tour joins Suzuki lineup

Suzuki has added a V-Strom 800RE Tour to its lineup, which comes with 112 litres of aluminium luggage and a saving of £706.94.

Buyers can choose from either silver or black three-piece luggage, comprising a top box and panniers, and with an OTR price of £11,199, customers will save £706.94 over equipping the standard V-Strom 800RE with the individual accessories.

Available in blue, matt steel green, or black, the V-Strom 800RE Tour expands Suzuki’s V-Strom 800 range to four models, all of which use the firm’s new 776cc parallel twin engine with its 270-degree crankshaft design, delivering an abundance of smooth low-down drive and midrange thrust.

The 800RE models come with 19” and 17” cast aluminium wheels and Nissin radial calipers. Aluminium, rubber-covered foot pegs are set 14mm further rearward and 7mm higher than the V-Strom 800DE, and aluminium tapered handlebars are 13mm lower and 23mm further forwards. They’re also 15mm narrower. Like the DE, suspension comes courtesy of Showa, but with a focus on superior on-road performance there is 150mm of travel front and rear.

A bi-directional quickshifter comes as standard, and there are three selectable power modes and three choices of traction control settings, which can also be switched off. All the information is displayed via a colour TFT dash, nestled behind a large, wind-cheating screen.

For more information on the V-Strom 800RE Tour, click here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/