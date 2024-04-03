Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsSuzuki offers 4.9% finance and £0 deposit across the range

Suzuki offers 4.9% finance and £0 deposit across the range

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

App Store 300x96
Google Play 300x97
Webapp 300x97

Suzuki offers 4.9% finance and £0 deposit across the range

Suzuki Offers 4.9% Finance And £0 Deposit Across The RangeSuzuki has announced an attractive low-rate finance offer across a huge selection of models from its sport, street, and adventure bike classes, with no fewer than 18 models available with 4.9% APR finance over three years, with no deposit required. Running until 30 June 2024, customers can also choose between PCP or HP.

Available with the new low rate of finance are the newly-launched GSX-S1000GX and the pannier-equipped GSX-S1000GX+, and the new-for-2024 GSX-8R, V-Strom 800RE, and V-Strom 800RE Tour, all of which use Suzuki’s new 776cc parallel twin engine.

Suzuki Offers 4.9% Finance And £0 Deposit Across The RangeAlso included is the iconic flagship hyperbike, the Hayabusa, along with the 25th anniversary special edition model, as well as the GSX-S1000GT and GSX-S1000GT+, which match superbike performance with all-day comfort. Street bike customers can choose from four models: the Katana, GSX-S1000, GSX-S950, and the award-winning GSX-8S.

Suzuki Offers 4.9% Finance And £0 Deposit Across The RangeAlongside the V-Strom 800RE – and the Tour variant – from the adventure bike stable, customers can also choose from the V-Strom 800DE and V-Strom 800DE Tour, the latter equipped with full aluminium luggage as standard, plus the V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050 Tour, as well as the V-Strom 1050DE and V-Strom 1050DE Tour.

Suzuki Offers 4.9% Finance And £0 Deposit Across The RangeSuzuki GB’s head of motorcycles, Jonthan Martin, commented, “We’re still operating in a world of higher interest rates, so we’re really pleased to be able to offer a fabulous rate of finance across most of our product range. It helps keep those monthly repayments down for our customers and, allied to the fact that there’s no need to find a lump sum for a deposit, it makes owning a new Suzuki – including brand new tech-laden models like the GX or the 25th anniversary Hayabusa, or bikes built on our new, award-winning 800 platform like the GSX-8R and GSX-8S – even more affordable this spring.”

For more information on Suzuki’s offers and to use the finance calculator, click here.

For more Suzuki GB news check out our dedicated page Suzuki GB News

For more information on Suzuki Bikes GB visit bikes.suzuki.co.uk/bikes/

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
EWC 2024 all set for lift-off with 24 Heures Motos entry list reveal
Next article
Team ADSS97 return to the ‘EWC’ series

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Supersport Tt Seeds Announced; Machine Changes Add Extra Spice.

Supersport TT seeds announced; machine changes add extra spice.

Richard radcliffe - 0