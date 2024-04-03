You don’t have to spend a fortune to go racing! So say Iconic Auctioneers whose next auction features a selection of fabulous race bikes from £2,000 to £70,000.

Kitting yourself up to go racing need not cost the earth as the next Iconic Auctioneers sale at Shuttleworth shows, with a fabulous selection of machines available for estimates of under £10,000. Mark Bryan of Iconic Auctioneers, says: “This is an incredible opportunity to own a great race bike without breaking the bank.”

Few people thinking of getting into motorcycle racing would believe it was possible for as little as £2,000. If bidding goes your way you could have a very competitive piece of kit to go racing with.

This delightful little D7 racer built with great attention to detail comes to sale estimated at just £2,000 – £3,000. The ubiquitous 175cc D7, carefully rebuilt as a circuit racer appears to be very well engineered and certainly presents well. UK-registered and apparently road-legal. No kick start as it’s a race bike. Bantam Racing is alive and well in the UK, with regular events at Cadwell, Mallory and elsewhere.

This good looking 249cc Greeves Silverstone, formerly part of the Lord Hesketh Collection, is another example of an affordable racer, estimated at £4,000 – £5,000. Greeves Motorcycles Ltd. started manufacturing competition motorcycles in late 1951 and by 1953 had branched into using proprietary engines from Villiers and British Anzani. The competition bias of the company led to worldwide success in Moto Cross and Trials events.

In 1963, Greeves developed their first road-racing model, the 249cc Greeves Silverstone, powered by a Villiers engine. The following year saw the launch of their own engine using an Albion gearbox. In its inaugural year it won the Manx Grand Prix with rider, Gordon Keith, recording an 87.6mph lap. This example is fitted with a Greeves 249cc engine with an Alpha bottom-end and an Albion 5-speed gearbox.

Believed to have been a factory development bike, raced in Europe by Alistair Howarth in period, and was formerly part of the Lord Hesketh Collection.

For those looking for a more recent bike, how about this superb recreation of Tetsuya Harada’s TZ250 – restored by Eddie Roberts, former head of Pirelli, racer and well known two-wheel restorer. Finished in Nescafé livery as ridden in the Japanese Championship in the hands of Tetsuya Harada, it has formed part of a private Collections in recent years without being run, so an element of recommissioning is to be expected. Having never been raced it consequently has no race history, but the new owner could change this. It’s a really well-presented bike that is very sensibly estimated.

This 1991 Honda RS250 NF5 249cc has also been superbly restored by Eddie Roberts, former head of Pirelli. Finished in Honda Britain Racing Team/Steve Hislop colours and part of the same private Collection it has never been raced and has not been run in recent years, so an element of recommissioning is to be expected. Take it racing or hang it on the kitchen wall. This is a delightful recreation of a well-known RS250 and very sensibly priced.

Honda entered 50cc racing with the high-tech RC110 race bike in 1962. Using a gear-driven, DOHC, four-valve, high-compression engine and capable of 90mph. The above 2004 Dream 50R is a commemorative machine designed to celebrate Honda’s dream of international competition. Using a lightweight steel frame, race-inspired HRC-designed engine and a 6-speed gearbox. Fitted with Showa front and rear suspension and an 18,000rpm rev counter. This example is #273 of the limited numbers built and is presented in excellent overall condition.

Imported in the UK in 2018 and on the NOVA system it was never used prior to its importation and has since only done one parade lap of Anglesey. Would make a great addition to any serious Honda Collection.

The highest priced race bike on offer is the 2000 Team Reve Red Bull Ducati 996 RS 996cc (seen above) this is a race-winning John Reynolds 2000 ‘Team Reve’ Red Bull Ducati 996 RS British Superbike. It comes to the sale with an estimate of £50,000 to £70,000 as the number one race winning bike ridden by John Reynolds in the 2000 British Superbike Championship, Red Bull Reve Racing 996RS.

Built by Ducati Corse in late 1999 for the 2000 British Superbike season for John Reynolds. The ‘Number One’ bike for his 2000 season. A point-scorer in all the BSB rounds during the season, finishing within the top five in every race, winning four races and finishing second on three occasions. Finishing in third in the Championship final standings. The bike is presented in complete and good overall condition. It has formed part of a large private Collection for the last 20 years.

All these iconic race bikes are part of the Spring Shuttleworth Sale on Sunday 7th April at Shuttleworth, Old Warden Park, Bedfordshire, SG18 9EP. They along with 170 other bikes in the auction can be viewed online at www.iconicauctioneers.com/the-shuttleworth-spring-motorcycle-sale-2024/2024-04-07/ipp-100 or in person at the venue on Saturday 6th April. The auction will commence at 11am on Sunday 7th April , bidding is available in person, online, via the telephone or commission (pre-bid). Iconic Auctioneers are also inviting entries for its other two motorcycle auctions in 2024. For more information or to get a free no obligation quote for your motorcycle or collection, contact Mark Bryan, Head of Motorcycles on +44 (0) 7958 107974 or visit the web