Motorcycle Clubs to Celebrate at Stafford

Clubs galore are set to celebrate anniversaries and milestones, at this year’s Stafford Bike Show, with iconic machines being put on display!



The International Classic MotorCycle Show sponsored by Carole Nash will once again play host to tons of motorcycle clubs showcasing diverse themes. Taking place from April 20-21, 2024 at the Stafford County Showground, the show has become a highlight on the calendars of motorcycle lovers worldwide. With over 100 clubs set to participate this year, visitors can look forward to several celebrations at their stands.

Leading the charge this year is the Ducati Owners Club who will be celebrating their 50th anniversary. With half a century of Ducati excellence to commemorate, visitors can expect a vibrant display of legendary machines and club camaraderie.

The Ariel Leader & Arrow Club are spotlighting the Ariel Arrow 200, marking the 65-year anniversary of this iconic one-year-only machine. To honour the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and Operation Overlord, the British Owners Club (Essex) will be paying tribute to history with 11 allied motorcycles of various makes and a vast collection of military equipment and memorabilia at their stand.

Nick Mowbray, event manager of the show’s organiser Mortons Media said: “These clubs represent the heart and soul of the classic bike community and we’re truly excited to showcase their celebrations at Stafford.”

Adding to the excitement of the show are the guests, celebrated TT icon Phillip McCallen is Saturday’s guest while renowned motorcycle racer and TV presenter Guy Martin is the special guest on Sunday. Both guests will participate in live interviews on their respective days.

More details of the event will be released in the coming weeks…keep up to date by visiting www.classicbikeshows.com