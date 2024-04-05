Fabio Quartararo Extends Contract with Yamaha for 2025-2026

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is delighted to announce that Fabio Quartararo will stay with the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team for a further two years.

It is with great pleasure that Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. confirm Fabio Quartararo as a Factory Yamaha rider for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP season.

Keeping the exceptionally talented Frenchman in the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team was top priority for the Iwata factory, as they are putting their full effort into supporting Quartararo. His decision to ‘stay with the blue team’ was positively influenced by the strong commitment Yamaha has made to return to winning ways with the ongoing development of the YZR-M1.

Though ‘only’ in their fourth year together, the Quartararo-Yamaha combination is already considered a natural pairing amongst MotoGP fans. The successful partnership led to Quartararo’s first MotoGP World Championship Title in 2021, in his very first season with the Factory Team, and to the Vice Champion Title in 2022.

Further Yamaha highlights on Quartararo’s résumé are the 8 race wins and 21 podiums with the Factory Team over the 2021-2024 seasons so far, as well as the 3 race wins and 10 podiums with the satellite team the two years prior. Moreover, he secured 16 pole positions, and 41 front-row starts out of a total of 93 Grand Prix weekends aboard the YZR-M1.

These achievements, on top of his undeniable skills, unequalled motivation, and infectious cheerful personality, have Yamaha fully confident in their partnership with the 24-year-old.

LIN JARVIS

Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing

“We are very pleased that Fabio will remain a Yamaha rider.

“Keeping Fabio as a part of the Factory Team is integral to Yamaha’s MotoGP Project. Fabio is an exceptional talent, a hard worker, a great team player, and he has many competitive years ahead of him.

“Yamaha Motor Company, Yamaha Motor Racing, and the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team are sparing no effort to ensure a bright future with Fabio by taking a more ‘aggressive approach’ to bike development.

“We have already made significant changes to our organisation including a new internal management system, recruitment of top expertise within the industry, new external technical partnerships, increased development budget, and an intensified testing programme. All these changes are designed to speed up the process for us to return to winning ways.

“Fabio has understood this commitment, and this has given him the confidence to make his decision to stay with us for the coming years.

“Fabio has been with Yamaha since 2019 and with us, the Factory Team, since 2021. In a relatively short time span of just four years, we achieved many successes: 8 wins, 21 podiums, a MotoGP World Title, and a Vice Champion Title.

“We are the first to admit that there is much work to do to get back to the competitive level we were at in 2021 and the first half of 2022. But with Fabio you know he will always put in 100% of his best effort. It also comes natural to him to create harmony and a good atmosphere with all staff members. He can count on the Team’s and Yamaha’s full support every step of the way as we challenge to win more championships together.”

FABIO QUARTARARO

“I am super happy to announce that I am going to continue my adventure in BLUE!

“Last winter Yamaha proved to me that they have a new approach and a new aggressive mindset. My confidence is high: we will be back at the front together!

“Six years ago, they gave me the chance to step up to MotoGP, and since then we have achieved great things together. We still have a long way ahead of us to start fighting for victory again. I will work hard, and I am sure that, together, we will achieve our dream once more!”

FABIO QUARTARARO

Personal Profile

Date of birth: 20 April 1999

Place of birth: Nice, France

Nationality: French

Height: 177 cm

Weight: 69 kg

Racing Career

First Grand Prix: Qatar GP 2015 (Moto3)

First Grand Prix Win: Catalan GP 2018 (Moto2)

First Premier Class Grand Prix Win: 2020 Spanish GP

Grand Prix Wins: 12 (11x MotoGP, 1x Moto2)

Podiums: 35 (31x MotoGP, 2x Moto2, 2x Moto3)

Pole positions: 19 (16x MotoGP, 1x Moto2, 2x Moto3)

World Championship Titles: 1 (2021 MotoGP World Champion with the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team)

2023 MotoGP World Championship (10th – 172 points)

2022 MotoGP World Championship (2nd – 248 points) [Vice Champion]

2021 MotoGP World Championship (1st – 278 points) [World Champion]

2020 MotoGP World Championship (8th – 127 points)

2019 MotoGP World Championship (5th – 192 points) [Rookie of the Year, Top Independent Rider]

2018 Moto2 World Championship (10th – 138 points)

2017 Moto2 World Championship (13th – 64 points)

2016 Moto3 World Championship (13th – 83 points)

2015 Moto3 World Championship (10th – 92 points)