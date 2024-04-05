Norton Motorcycles to sponsor Lansdowne Classic Series

Norton Motorcycles has announced its sponsorship of the Lansdowne Classic Series for the 2024 season.

Founded in 1998, the Lansdowne Classic Series is a British Championship dedicated to preserving the spirit of historic Grand Prix racing. Featuring pre-1965 motorcycles, the Norton Manx has been a prominent favourite on the grid since its inauguration.

As a headline sponsor, Norton Motorcycles is happy to support the motorcycling community that it has long been a proud member of. The 2024 season will also include the introduction of the Norton Rider of the Meeting, a commendation for a competitor at each round of the championship.

Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles, said: “While Norton has an illustrious history within international motorcycle racing, we recognise the importance of investing in grassroot motorsports in the UK. With our new sponsorship of the Lansdowne Classic Series, we look forward to supporting the motorcycling community throughout the season.”

Gordon Russell, Lansdowne Classic Series Organiser, said: “We are delighted to have Norton join the series this year. It will help raise the profile of the series, and classic racing, and hopefully attract new (and old) riders to get involved. It really is a very special community of riders and Grand Prix motorcycles that are the envy of any paddock. We are recreating the sight, sounds and spirit of racing in the 1950s and early 1960s. Our rules are designed to create a level playing field so you will always see some of the closest racing at any meeting.”

The opening round of the season begins on the 6th – 7th April at Pembrey Circuit.

For more information on the Lansdowne Classic Series, please visit: https://www.lansdowneclassic.co.uk/

