Ryde saves best until last as OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing top first day of 2024

Kyle Ryde continued his strong form at Donington Park by topping the opening day of the R&G Official Test at Donington Park as the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season got underway ahead of the season opener at Circuito de Navarra (April 20 – 21).

Ryde had initially set the benchmark earlier in the afternoon, but in the final session of the day, he further asserted his position at the top of the times by improving his pace by 0.228s on the penultimate lap of his final run.

The OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing teammates continued to lock out the leading two positions with Ryan Vickers in close contention at the end of the opening day on track, whilst Glenn Irwin completed the top three on his return with Hager PBM Ducati.

The Honda Racing UK charge was led by Dean Harrison as he launched up the order in the final session, edging out Leon Haslam and his teammate Tommy Bridewell who completed the top six.

Peter Hickman was the fastest of the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team riders in seventh, marginally ahead of Jason O’Halloran on the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki, Josh Brookes and Charlie Nesbitt who completed the top ten for MasterMac Honda.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, R&G Official Test, Donington Park, day one combined result:

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 1m:28.367s Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) +0.117s Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +0.327s Dean Harrison (Honda Racing UK) +0.510s Leon Haslam (ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.513s Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +0.658s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.726s Jason O’Halloran (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) +0.799s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +0.845s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +0.858s

