Ducati and Shell renew their global technical partnership

Ducati and Shell renew their global technical partnership

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Ducati And Shell Renew Their Global Technical PartnershipDucati and Shell renew their global technical partnership with a development focus on high-performance engine lubricants.

Ducati and Shell Lubricants announce the renewal of their global technical partnership for another 3 years and will continue to collaborate in the design of lubricants for high-performance engines, with the aim of enhancing the performance of Ducati motorcycles and giving emotions to Ducatisti. Shell will also maintain its role as supplier of engine oils for the first refuelling of all motorcycles produced in the Ducati factories in Bologna (Italy) and Rayong (Thailand) and for the Ducati dealer network in Italy, France, Germany, United Kingdom, Benelux , Spain, Portugal, United States, Canada, China, Japan and Australia.

As part of the partnership agreement, Shell will supply the Ducati dealer network with Shell Advance Ducati engine oil and Ducati Corse Performance Oil powered by Shell Advance. The latter, launched in 2023, is a perfect example of the success of this collaboration. Born from the experience acquired in racing competition, Ducati Corse Performance Oil Powered by Shell Advance can be used on the Desmosedici Stradale and Desmosedici Stradale R engines of the Panigale V4, Streetfighter V4 and Multistrada RS, which adopt a dry clutch as original equipment or as a Ducati Performance accessory. This lubricant can be used starting from the first oil change, offering gains of up to 3.5 horsepower at maximum power.

Francesco Milicia, VP Sales and After Sales Ducati Motor Holding: Our Company firmly believes in the transfer of knowledge and technologies from the world of racing competition to production motorcycles. The partnership with Shell, which has been successfully at our side for more than 20 years, also follows this approach. The renewal of the agreement allows us to continue working together on increasingly high-performance products, with the aim of enhancing the performance of our motorcycles, as recently happened with the Ducati Corse Performance Oil Powered by Shell Advance.

Aysun Akik, Vice President New Business Development and Global Key Accounts at Shell Lubricants: “The extension of our collaboration is testament to the strength of our 25-year relationship with Ducati, and will see us continuing to take the learnings and innovations from the racetrack to deliver better road-going products for the benefit of Ducati and Shell customers around the world.

Ducati and Shell began their collaboration in 1999, with Shell alongside Ducati Corse in the Superbike World Championship, before extending it four years later into the MotoGP World Championship. The technical partnership is one of the most recognizable and successful in motorsport. All the bikes used by the Ducati Team in MotoGP and by the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in Superbike use special Shell Advance formulations.

Ducati Manchester

For more Ducati news check out our dedicated page Ducati UK News

or head to the official Ducati UK website ducati.com/gb/en/home

