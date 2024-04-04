NEW HJC RPHA 12 Spasso – in stock now

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

Introducing the new RPHA 12 premium sport helmet, packed full of impressive features designed to enhance your riding experience. Its lightweight construction ensures comfort on your journeys. The brand new sleek aerodynamic design not only improves performance but also enhances stability at high speeds. The curved shield features a convenient two-way pivot system for an easier adjustment and offers improved sealing. The all new enlarged eye port improves your field of view. The helmet’s 3D design ensures a secure fit for added safety. Reflective trimming on the cheek pads enhances visibility in low-light conditions, and an emergency pull tab adds an extra layer of safety, so no matter where you ride either the track or street you will be getting the best performance possible.

Subscribe our to digital magazine for a small fee of £2.99 per issue or £50 for a year (24 issues) via our dedicated iOS, Android and Web App

Subscribe via ZINIO Unlimited which gives you access to Modern Classic Motorcycle News but also over 5000+ digital magazines for £8.99 per month