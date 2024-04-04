NEW Alpinestars Celer V3 Gloves – in stock now

Alpinestars Celer Gloves Black Black

The Celer v3 Leather Glove is a durable, short cuff, road riding glove incorporating extensive goat leather for superior abrasion resistance and Alpinestars Sport hard PU knuckle protector for effective impact protection.

Primed for use with naked sports bikes, the Celer v3’s stripped-back design is also appealing for Touring and Urban riders looking for a comfortable, yet protective, leather glove.

Code: 35670241100

RRP: £79.99

Key Features

Goat leather main chassis construction for high levels of comfort, abrasion resistance and breathability.

Conductive suede material along the full length of the index finger and on the thumb tip for touchscreen operation of smartphones and GPS systems.

Strategically positioned rubber grips for optimal control and feel with the bike’s controls.

Closed backhand gusset for full freedom of movement and superior adaptability.

Ergonomic stretch on the side of the hand offers flexibility to vastly improve hand movement.

Stretch on the centre between the fingers for enhanced flexibility and a highly adaptive fit.

Short cuff design with hook and loop grip closure and a puller tab for convenience.

Protection

Alpinestars race-proven Sport hard PU knuckle protection system with an ultra-ergonomic shape for superior impact and abrasion resistance.

Leather palm construction incorporates padding reinforcements on the palm landing zone, side of the hand and fingers for additional coverage and excellent durability and comfort.

Alpinestars short finger bridge to prevent finger roll and separation during impacts.

Category II EN 13594:2015, Level 1KP.

