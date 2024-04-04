Search
Take everything you need with you when you're out on the road



Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan



Take Everything You Need With You When You're Out On The RoadThe EA147 saddle bag from GIVI stands out thanks to its versatility and functionality by transforming into a backpack that can hold anything in size up to a full-face helmet.

A very common need among two-wheeler users is capacity, and increasing the load that can be carried onboard their bike. GIVI, the transalpine firm of motorbike and motorcyclist equipment, designs a multitude of cases and bags, so that they can fit all types of models. In this case, it has thought of those motorcyclists who don’t wish to clutter up their saddle but still want to be able to take everything they need for a weekend of riding with them. Once again catering to the needs of all bikers, the Italian brand presents the ultimate solution for carrying your belongings in comfort and style even when you get off the bike. Its TAILOCK EA147 saddle bag can be converted into a backpack, boasts of a capacity of a rucksack, and offers unprecedented versatility for two-wheeled enthusiasts.

Take Everything You Need With You When You're Out On The RoadWith a history marked by a passion for motorcycling and constant innovation, GIVI has established itself as a benchmark in the motorbike accessories sector. Since its foundation in 1978 by Giuseppe Visenzi, a former Motorcycle World Championship rider, the Italian brand has been able to combine “Made in Italy” craftsmanship with the highest technology, creating products that enhance both performance and safety on the road and that meet the needs of all types of motorcyclists. An example of this is its EA147 saddle bag that solves one of the inconveniences that many bikers suffer from: where to store and transport their belongings when they park their bike.

Take Everything You Need With You When You're Out On The RoadThis bag is made of high quality materials such as durable 1200D POLY/PU and has reflective piping for increased visibility. One of the stand out features of the TAILOCK EA147 is its practicality. This is mainly due to its 30-litre capacity, which is expandable to 38 litres, and gives the user the possibility of storing even a full-face helmet inside. It’s also equipped with a shoulder strap system that allows it to be easily converted into a comfortable, efficient backpack. What’s more, it includes a back pocket with double zip: the upper zip contains padding for the back panel, while the lower zip holds a waterproof rain cover made of fluorescent yellow material, guaranteeing the protection of the bag’s contents in adverse conditions. It’s easy to attach to the bike with the TANKLOCK system, meaning it can be done with a single click.

Take Everything You Need With You When You're Out On The RoadIn other words, the GIVI EA147 saddle bag is the perfect combination of functionality, comfort and safety. With its innovative design that converts into a backpack and its expandable capacity, it offers a unique solution for carrying everything you need in any situation. Available for £134.50.

For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

For more GIVI UK News check out our new dedicated page GIVI UK News

