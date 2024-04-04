On track protection from Furygan

With the new 2024 MotoGP and WorldSBK seasons underway, and BSB racing not far away – now is the time to check racing wardrobes and update kit in preparation of upcoming track days.

All items were developed in Furygan’s racing department in Nîmes, France, with such riders as Johann Zarco (MotoGP) and Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop providing the real-life testing knowledge needed to perfect the innovative technologies and kit for track use…

Overtake

The Overtake is the top-of-the-range suit that was developed over three years in conjunction with the same elements used to develop those worn by Furygan’s MotoGP and WorldSBK riders.

Comfort is guaranteed with neoprene inserts at the collar and on the wrists, the use of morpho stretch panels and selected perforated areas to maintain excellent air circulation. Ensuring riders feel the true benefit when tucked in on the bike, the aerodynamic speed hump optimises drag and comfort in the ‘speed’ position. Protection at higher speeds is provided by Kevlar© reinforcements at the hips, seat and forearms, D3O© shoulder and elbow protectors, triple stitching, chest protector pockets and the Overtake is compatible with the Furygan Airbag Vest.

The Overtake is available in three colour options (Black/Red/White, Black/White & Black/Blue/White) and in sizes 46/36-58/48, with an RRP of £999.99.

Styg20 X Kevlar© Racing Gloves

The Styg20 x Kevlar© gloves are a result of 18 months of development in Furygan’s racing department and six months of testing in race conditions with Johann Zarco.

They come pre-shaped to ensure they are in the optimum shape for racing and feature the AFS ventilation system to ensure hands don’t get sweaty on warmer days. Alongside the metacarpal protectors and Kevlar© reinforcements, the design of these gloves take every eventuality on track into consideration; palm sliders to reduce the risk of scaphoid fractures, anti-separation links on the final two fingers, finger stitch seams on the outside to enhance comfort, a grip insert to increase feeling of the bars and an elastic cuff adjustment system to provide a tailored fit.

With an RRP of £199.99, the Styg20 x Kevlar© gloves come in sizes S-3XL and are available in four colourways: Black/White/Red, Black/FluoYellow/White, Black/White & White/Black.

Styg15 Lady Racing Gloves

Furygan’s Styg15 Lady Racing Gloves were also created from testing at the track with the same ergonomics of the Styg20 x Kevlar© gloves used by the best racers, and they have the AFS ventilation system.

Protection is offered through the palms and finger reinforcements, metacarpal shell protectors, palms sliders, an anti-separation link and Kevlar© ripstop reinforcements. They are ergonomically tested with a double tightening cuff for a perfect fit, outer finger stitch seams that eliminate discomfort, while stretch zones for the fingers and grip inserts allow optimum mobility and comfort.

With an RRP of £129.99, the Styg15 Lady gloves come in sizes XS-XL and are available in: Black/Pink.

Racing Rain Suit

The Racing Rain Suit protects riders from wet weather and the cold, while maintaining the looks, comfort and safety requirements that are needed to perform on track – something that might be of use with the fickle English weather.

This oversuit complements racing suits by being tight fitting and superior thanks to its numerous stretch zones between the legs, above the knees and the seat for better fit and comfort. Most of all, it limits water infiltration without hindering your movements.

With an RRP of £169.99, the Racing Rain Suit comes in sizes S-M.

Tanker bag

Furygan’s Tanker bag is sturdy and organised for use on holiday – or for loading up the van to carry gear to track days.

The Tanker bag offers ease of use in a number of ways – the first being the spacious and adaptable main compartment that divides into two for better organisation. To keep documents easily accessible when travelling, there are two travel pockets for your convenience. Carrying is made easy with five handles – including a lightweight, retractable, aluminium handle to pull the Tanker bag. Additional comfort is supplied by silent rolling rubber wheels.

With an RRP of £249.99, the Tanker bag comes in a single size, a capacity of 133/166 litres and dimensions in centimetres measuring: L40xW83xH40 (50 with the additional gusset).

Knee Sliders

Often the performance is in the details – which is why Furygan’s Knee Sliders were developed for racers and casual riders alike.

Giving knees additional protection when on track and helping to improve cornering skills, these polyurethane knee sliders are attractive and eye-catching – with the iconic Furygan ‘panther’ logo graphic available in red, white or black. The material underpinning the slider features the Furygan writing in white on a black background.

With an RRP of £44.99, the Knee Sliders come in a single size and are available in three colourways: Black/Red, Black/White and Black/Black.

D3O® Race L2 Elbows

New for this year and developed in conjunction with D3O®, the Race L2 Elbows are RACE range protectors for the most intensive use and tested by riders in all championships. More enveloping, more breathable and more protective for track use.

The Furygan and D3O® partnership offers a wide range of certified level 1 and 2 protections. These include protectors for the elbows, shoulders, back, metacarpals, malleolus, hips and knees. D3O® offers the world’s most advanced impact protection, soft and flexible material for unmatched comfort – plus flexibility and ergonomics whether on or off-road.

With an RRP of £24.99, the D3O® Race L2 Elbows are available in a single size as a pair.

Visit www.furygan.com for more information on Furygan products or to locate your nearest dealer.