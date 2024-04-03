Team ADSS97 return to the ‘EWC’ series

UK based FIM Endurance World Championship Superstock Team, ADSS97 are set to enter their 4th season of ‘EWC’ following several years of success including a fantastic debut at the Bol D’or in 2021, with a 4th place finish in the Superstock class.

For 2024, despite rules allowing four riders in the Superstock class, Team ADSS97 will field a three rider, all British team of owner/rider Chris Platt, WSB and Le Mans 24hr race winner Chris “Stalker” Walker and 2019 EWC Superstock 1000 Champion, Stefan Hill.

Team owner/rider Chris Platt:

“The winter has seen lots of work behind the scenes on every facet of the team from then bikes to the race truck. Last year we had our first DNF’s in EWC after five consecutive 24hr finishes, which were both due to fuel tank issues at Spa and the Bol D’or. I’m pleased to say we enter 2024 with brand new fuel tanks and mount systems carefully manufactured by an aluminium fabrication specialist”.

Chris “Stalker” Walker:

“It’s great to be back again at Le Mans for the 24hr race. It’s a quarter of a century since I first raced it way back in 1999, so 25 years later I’m returning again to ride with the ADDS97 outfit. We had a fantastic race there in 2023 and for this season the bikes have been improved, we’re fit, strong and ready to take it on.

Stefan Hill:

“Last year I stepped in as a replacement rider to help to the team at Le Mans and was made to feel immediately at home by everyone in the team plus of course the French and travelling British fans! The team is privately funded and the enthusiasm and knowledge from everyone is plain to see. 2024 has all of the ingredients for success and I really can’t wait to get started.”

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

Or in the South East of England head over to Alfs Motorcycles in Worthing, West Sussex who are your local Kawasaki dealer“