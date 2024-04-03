EWC 2024 all set for lift-off with 24 Heures Motos entry list reveal

The build-up to the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship shifted up a gear earlier this evening with the publication of the provisional entry list for the 24 Heures Motos, round one of the four-event EWC season.

Scheduled from 18-21 April at Circuit Bugatti in Le Mans, France, the 24 Heures Motos is one of motorcycle racing’s most iconic events.

For the 47th unmissable edition of the traditional EWC opener, an entry list blending an outstanding winning pedigree with an exciting crop of young talents has been assembled by event organiser Automobile Club de l’Ouest in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Sports, which begins its 10th season as EWC promoter.

Here are just some of the highlights:

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team: Double 24 Heures Motos winner Sylvain Guintoli switches from Suzuki to BMW power and will join forces with Illya Mykhalchyk and Markus Reiterberger.

F.C.C. TSR Honda France: The 2023 24 Heures Motos winner is back to defend its crown with ace trio Mike Di Meglio, Josh Hook and Alan Techer.

Honda Viltaïs Racing: Winner of the EWC Independent Trophy in 2023, Honda Viltaïs Racing’s unchanged line-up features Florian Alt, Leandro Mercado and Steven Odendaal.

Kawasaki Webike Trickstar: Christian Gamarino, part of the Team 33 Louit April Moto line-up that won the 2023 FIM Endurance World Cup, steps up to Formula EWC level alongside fellow new team recruit Róman Ramos, plus the vastly experienced Grégory Leblanc, a five-time winner of the 24 Heures Motos.

Yamalube YART Yamaha EWC Official Team: Winner of the FIM Endurance World Championship for Teams in 2023, the Austrian squad carries the coveted #1 and boasts the same rider line-up of Niccolo Canepà, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika.

Yoshimura SERT Motul: The Le Mans-based team brings in Dan Linfoot to ride alongside Gregg Black and Étienne Masson, who have four 24 Heures Motos victories between them.

TATI Team Beringer Racing swaps Kawasaki for Honda power. Maco Racing’s multinational line-up includes riders from Bulgaria (Martin Choy), Croatia (Martin Vugrinec) and Japan (Takeshi Ishizuka). Motobox Kremer Racing counts on an all-German team of riders, while Long-serving Team Bolliger Switzerland names EWC rookie Alex Toledo on its #8 Kawasaki.

BMRT3D maxxess Nevers graduates from Superstock to Formula EWC, KM99 brings in Randy de Puniet and Jérémy Guarnoni, while Wójcik Racing Team EWC’s all-Polish trio will also chase success in the EWC’s headlining category.

Team 33 Louit April Moto: Supercharged for its Superstock title defence, Team 33 Louit April Moto’s entry includes two of its former riders, Guillaume Antiga and David Sanchis, plus new recruit Flavio Ferroni in addition to Simone Saltarelli.

National Motos Honda: Having come within 20 minutes of topping the Superstock division in the season-deciding Bol d’Or in 2023, National Motos Honda once again relies on the riding talents of Guillaume Raymond and Swiss brothers Sébastien and Valentin Suchet.

Tecmas MRP BMW Racing Team: The Superstock category winner in last season’s 24 Heures Motos returns with the same three riders, Loïc Arbel, Jan Bühn and Kenny Foray, the French Superbike champion of 2023.

Chromeburner-RAC41-Honda is expected to challenge for more Superstock category success, as is Team 18 Sapeurs Pompiers CMS Motostore, the 24 Heures Motors Superstock winner in 2022.

Slider Endurance will be Honda-powered in 2024, as will TRT27 AZ Moto, which has enticed Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop back to the EWC. Aviobike will enter an Aprilia motorcycle but 3ART Best of Bike, Team 202 and Wójcik Racing Team STK will count on Yamaha power with Gino Rea returning from serious injury to ride for the Polish outfit.

Team Étoile from Japan joins the EWC for the first time. TCP Racing and Team Racing 85 by Soleane are new EWC permanent teams for 2024, but ADSS97, Honda No Limits, JMA Racing Action Bike, Junior Team Le Mans Sud Suzuki, Pit-Lane Endurance and Team Players have extensive EWC experience and pedigree to call on.

Entry list in numbers:

47 entries

34 permanent EWC teams

8 motorcycle manufacturers

23 nationalities

Jean-Bapiste Ley, the EWC Series Director for promoter Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, said: “It’s fantastic to start the 2024 season, WBD Sports’ 10th as EWC promoter, which such a strong entry for the 24 Heures Motos. With so many rider changes and teams changing motorcycles, it really is a wide-open season, and I can’t recall such intrigue and anticipation before the first race of the year. It’s going to be an unmissable race.”

