Reservations now open for DRE Adventure 2024: a fascinating new location in Umbria will host the four events of the season.

After seven years of success, the DRE Adventure format returns in 2024 with four events included in the Ducati Riding Academy calendar. The DRE Adventure is a course dedicated to adventouring enthusiasts who wish to refine the secrets of on and offroad riding, experimenting with the qualities of Ducati motorbikes in charming Italian scenarios and combining instruction with a complete immersion in the Italian reality of culture, art, territory and relaxation.

For 2024 all DRE Adventure events will have as their base a new location situated among the wonderful scenery of the Umbrian hills, the Park Hotel ai Cappuccini. The structure, a former 17th century convent located in the centre of Gubbio (Perugia, Italy), offers also the opportunity to spend some days relaxing together and to explore the area and its traditions.

The course takes place on Multistrada V4 S, Multistrada V4 Rally and DesertX bikes, to which is added the new DesertX Rally already the protagonist of the third episode of the Ducati World Première 2024.

The new DesertX Rally is the ideal Ducati bike for those who love rallies or the world of Adventouring and know how to appreciate the benefits of professional components, capable of enhancing the skills of both novice and expert riders. The DesertX Rally pushes the spectrum of Borgo Panigale’s proposals towards offroad, completing the range of Ducati adventure twin-cylinder motorbikes, which is already strong with the Multistrada V2 and the DesertX. The latter is designed for those looking for the best balance between Ducati road performance and the ability to tackle any terrain.

The DRE Adventure format is characterised by an extensive program which sees moments of riding instruction combined with a charming tour surrounded by greenery where it is possible to appreciate the dynamic characteristics of Ducati motorcycles on different terrains. Thanks to a pool of top-level instructors, the course provides motorcyclists with the opportunity to discover the secrets of the Adventouring world: from the correct riding position, to learning the most effective offroad riding techniques, up to technical advice and logistics in preparation for the trip and the management of unforeseen events that may arise during the journey. Furthermore, thanks to the extensive customisation possibilities for the saddle and suspension, with different raised and lowered solutions, each of the motorbikes used in the DRE Adventure courses can adapt to the characteristics of each participant.

The DRE Adventure program is divided into two days. The first day takes place at Villa Benveduti, an elegant eighteenth-century villa surrounded by the greenery of the Gubbio countryside, and is dedicated to getting to know the motorbike and carrying out technical exercises to gain the right confidence in offroad riding in the school camps set up for the purpose. The second day includes a tour with both on-road and offroad sections, which immediately puts motorcyclists in a position to put into practice what they learned in the school camps and continue to learn further riding techniques.

There are four appointments for 2024: the first two in June (11-12 and 13-14 June) followed by another two in October (30 September – 1 October and 2-3 October).

The team of excellent instructors has always been one of the strong points of the DRE formats. The DRE Adventure is in fact part of the Ducati Riding Academy programme, an activity which has reached an unparalleled complete offering in the two-wheel panorama, and which in twenty years of activity has trained and involved over 30,000 enthusiasts. Also in the case of the DRE Adventure the team, led by Matteo Graziani (professional rider, winner of 59 Italian Motorally championships and protagonist of around 30 international rallies), is made up of experienced riders especially in the Adventure sector.

For more information on the riding courses, the program and registration, you can visit the DRE Academy section of the Ducati.com website or contact DRE Customer Support: dre@ducati.com.

