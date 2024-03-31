New From IXON – DEMONIO Racing Suit

Suit Designed In-House With Our Motogp Teams, With A Unique And Asymmetrical Look.

This new suit takes the design of the VORTEX 3: it then inherits all the internal design work performed by our MotoGP teams, which brings the innovations and technologies of the Grand Prix paddock to our users. We have combined our racing expertise with hundreds of hours of product development, research, tests and iteration.

The DEMONIO particularly stands out with its deliberately imposing and asymmetrical colour blocks for a 100% demonic and 100% sharp look: this racing suit is ready to tear up the track and the clock!

MATERIALS

• Waterproofing: No –

• Insulation: No

FEATURES

• Outer shell: Leather + 4-way stretch nylon with Lycra lining

• Inner shell: fixed soft mesh and recycled soft mesh vest + removable lycra insert

• Adjustments: Zipped calf pleats

• Pockets: 2 inside pockets on the removable body warmer

• Accessories: New dual density polymer ODAs on shoulders and knees New IX-23-ESLIDER removable and replaceable elbow sliders, inspired by MotoGP Removable, replaceable and adjustable RACE 2.0 knee sliders, used in MotoGP New aerodynamic hump, used in MotoGP– 0.5L water storage system – Anti-slip panels on the shins for better grip in the boots – Removable mesh body warmer Ankle straps to attach the legs to the belt

• Compatible with IX-AIRBAG U03 vest

FIT AND COMFORT

• Cut: Fit – Close to the body

• 4-way stretch nylon panels on torso/sleeves/shoulders/ inseam/legs for adjustable fit and ease of movement – Fully lined in Lycra for extra comfort.

• Seamless 4-way double layer inserts on cuffs/ankles/back of collar for maximum comfort in the flex zones when racing

• Pleated flex sides / shoulder blades / lower back / knees for flexibility and to allow the airbag to be released

• New forearm design with back zip for improved comfort for racing

• Neoprene comfort lining on the collar

• 3D mesh reinforcement on the thighs and back for better air circulation and increased protection in sensitive areas

• Localised micro-perforations from the knees to the shoulders for maximum ventilation

• Airflow 3D mesh pocket for SEKH protectors, for improved air circulation between the body and the protectors

SAFETY

• CE-certified model, class AAA, compliant with EN 17092-2:2020 standard

• Shoulder protectors: BETAC type B level 1, used in MotoGP

• Elbow and knee protectors: BETAC type B level 2, used in MotoGP

• Hip protectors: Heptagon level 1 type B hip protectors

• fanom® chest protector pockets (available as an option)

• Localised micro-perforations to reinforce the seams

• Forearm protection and wrist zip protection made from highly wear-resistant polymer

• 3D mesh reinforcement with 600D thigh and back reinforcement

• Double layer of leather on the seat

• Outer/inner thigh leather reinforcements

• Padded coccyx protector

• YKK nylon #8 zip with self-locking zipper for the main fastener

• Semi-self-locking zippers on the wrists and calves

• Fully secured double reverse seams over the entire suit

SEASON: SUMMER RANGE: RACING GENDER: MEN

REFERENCE: 102201027

PRICE: 999,99 € RRP

More info can be found here: https://www.ixon.com/en/demonio