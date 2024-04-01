by First Turn Media

The majority of the support class riders within the British Superbike paddock are privateer family outfits or professionally run teams with a “pay for your seat” set up. Anyone who’s ever raced a motorcycle will appreciate the costs don’t stop and entries and seat costs, the cost of competing for a full season without adding a competitive package element into the mix can hold a lot of talented riders and teams back and can see some riders having to withdraw from racing altogether when things go a slightly sideways, as is expected with a sport of this nature.

So how can we help these young riders progress and ease the financial burden on them so they can focus on the riding? Well one BSB superfan had the same thoughts.

Shane Farrow, having unfortunately endured a major family crises with the death of both of his sisters in a short span of time, truly came to understand the meaning of “life is too short” and In the pursuit of living his life fully, Shane made plans to start attending all of rounds of the British Superbike Championship. Being an avid supporter of the whole aspect of racing, and a passion to help and network it’s no surprise that Shane soon found himself working alongside Affinity Race Team Academy with weekend set up, grid walks and generally immersing himself into the paddock family culture. It was here that Shane saw first hand the commitment not only personally but also finically that young rider and their parents were making to race at a British level.

Having already executed a successful fundraising campaign for the MIND charity after the passing of his sisters, Shane looked towards the riders of the BSB support classes and ways that he could help the riders continue racing and to ease some of the financial burden that the sport brings, thus was born the BSB Barmy Army Rider Support Fund.

The sole goal of the initiative is raising funds by donations, raffles, events and sponsorship of the project to be able to supply riders with much needed items. The programme has been well received and so far they have been able to supply Helmets, Boots, Leathers and essential bike parts to young riders.

The fund has gained plenty of support from within the paddock with Lee Jackson becoming an Ambassador of the fund and having said .. “Helping the champions of tomorrow is something I have always been keen to be involved with and being an ambassador to this brilliant project I am pleased to be doing my bit to support and raise the profile of such a worthy cause.”

In the build up to the 2024 season, the BSB Barmy Army are in full swing with their fund-raising efforts and in addition to their ongoing raffles they host on their website, on May 15th the team with be hosting a bike night partnered with Completely Motorbikes, whom are a supporter and promoter of the Barmy Army project. They have also just launched their highlight of the 2024 campaign with the raffling of a Suzuki K1 GSXR 600. The raffle will run throughout the season with the winner being drawn at the final round at Brands Hatch. Full details found on their website linked below where you will also find merchandise and membership details.

The commitment the whole team at BSB Barmy Army have to development of the Rider Support Fund is very clear when you speak to Shane. He has seen a real need and a call to action to help young riders and with the ultimate goal of the project being able to fully fund a rider academy within the British Superbike Championship. Having witnessed the work that is going on since our interview and the preparations for the 2024 season, we are confident that we will see a Barmy Army academy in the paddock in the near future.

To find out more, please reach out to the BSB Barmy Army across their Social Media Channels.