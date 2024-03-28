Louis Moto exclusive: Introducing Fastway’s new T-2201 two-piece suit

Fastway’s new T-2201 motorcycle jacket and trouser combination is constructed of part leather and part textile, offering a light, airy and sporty fit with CE ‘A’ certified protection.

The T-2201 two-piece suit is now available exclusively at Louis Moto, Europe’s leading motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer.

The Fastway T-2201 motorcycle jacket and trousers are equipped with robust 1.2mm thick semi-perforated buffalo leather positioned in key fall areas, including the outer arms, shoulders, lateral area, upper-back, upper-leg and knees for increased comfort and protection. Combined with the buffalo leather is 600D polyester textile panelling on the front and rear of the jacket, and on the inside of the trouser legs.

Both the T-2201 jacket and trousers provide CE ‘A’ certified protection and can be connected via a zipper, and includes removable Super Shield armour on the elbows, shoulders and knees, as well as two-way adjustable elbow and knee protectors. An optional Super Shield SC-1/21 back protector and SC-1/07 hip protector can also be retrofitted, with knee sliders attachable if required.

Rider comfort is delivered thanks to the T-2201’s natural sporty cut, featuring stretch accordion panelling on the elbows and hem, base of the back and knees for greater freedom of movement while both on and off the bike. Practical features also include a polyester mesh lining, zip cuffs on the wrists and ankles, and two inside jacket pockets.

Available in an all-black colourway, the new Fastway T-2201 two-piece suit costs £343.00* and comes in sizes S through to XXXL, and is exclusively available to purchase in the UK via the Louis Moto website: www.louis-moto.co.uk.

Fastway is one of Louis Moto’s exclusive motorcycle clothing brands, and for UK motorcyclists shopping Fastway as well as any of Louis Moto’s other exclusive brands, VAT and refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered. This means riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.00.