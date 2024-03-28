Husqvarna Motorcycles Offers Warranty Extension On 2024 Street Motorcycles

Subscribe to our new digital magazine apps it free to download the its £2.99 per issue

Husqvarna Motorcycles is offering purchasers of the 2024 Norden 901, Norden 901 Expedition and Svartpilen 801 models the chance to double up on their standard 24-month factory warranty. To extend the two-year warranty to four years, riders around the globe simply have to get their motorcycle serviced at an authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer. Additionally, the warranty period for Husqvarna Motorcycles Spare Parts and Technical Accessories for all street models will be extended to 24 months. Best of all, these warranty extensions come at no additional charge.

