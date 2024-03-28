Search
Iron Goddess Female Motorcycle Shows Set For Four Clutch Control Events

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

The Iron Goddess Female Motorcycle Shows will be featured at four Clutch Control At MotoAmerica events in 2024, beginning with the Barber Motorsports Park round, May 17-19.
MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing championship, is pleased to announce that the Iron Goddess Female Motorcycle Show will be featured at four Clutch Control At MotoAmerica events in 2024.

With a mission to “bring attention to all the female motorcycle riders out there” the Goddess Female Motorcycle Shows feature motorcycles that must be owned and ridden by females and must also be ridden to the show (with the exception of Battle Of The Builder motorcycles).

The Iron Goddess Female Motorcycle Show will be featured at Clutch Control at the following MotoAmerica rounds: Barber Motorsports Park (May 17-19), Brainerd International Raceway (June 14-16), Circuit of The Americas (September 13-15) and New Jersey Motorsports Park (September 21-29).

“What Bunnie (Geer) and her team have built with the Iron Goddess All Female Motorcycle Show is tremendous,” said Allan Lane, CEO of Hard Knocks Unlimited & Owner of Clutch Control. “It’s great for the overall motorcycle culture but specifically gives a voice to the ladies who want to ride and show off their own bikes. I’m very excited about adding Iron Goddess to the roster of entertainment that Clutch Control at MotoAmerica is providing the race event weekends.”

“It is a great pleasure to be part of Clutch Control’s activation during MotoAmerica,” said Bunnie Geer, Creator and Executive Director of the Iron Goddess Motorcycle Show. “We thank them for believing in our vision and allowing us to bring a different aspect to an already amazing movement.”Iron Goddess Female Motorcycle Shows Set For Four Clutch Control Events

