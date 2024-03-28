R&G Expands Aero Crash Protector Range

The iconic R&G Aero Crash Protectors have protected thousands of motorcycles worldwide, and the Hampshire-based brand is pleased to announce it is expanding the range further with the addition of applications for the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R (EVO) and 125 Duke and the 2024 Kawasaki ZX-6R.

Unlike other products on the market, the stylish R&G Aero Crash Protectors are created using high-tensile steel bolts, which are designed to bend rather than shear or snap. This absorbs the impact and provides even greater protection in the event of a drop or fall. The protectors have been extensively tested by racers across the globe and are the protection of choice for some of the leading teams in the British Superbike Championship.

To ensure they remain in the correct position, each crash protector has compression sleeves inside. These sleeves allow the retaining bolts to be torqued to the correct specification so they are not worked loose by vibrations while on the road or track.

With fitments for hundreds of motorcycles already, R&G is expanding the range further with new applications for the 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R (EVO) and 125 Duke, as well as the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R. The full range can be found at https://www.rg-racing.com/browsetype/Crash_Protectors/.