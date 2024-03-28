Search
With #WeRideAsOne 2024 engines warm up for World Ducati Week

With #WeRideAsOne 2024 engines warm up for World Ducati Week

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

With #WeRideAsOne 2024 engines warm up for World Ducati Week

With #werideasone 2024 Engines Warm Up For World Ducati WeekIt’s official: “We Ride As One” returns on Saturday 4 May, Ducati’s widespread global event during which the Ducatista community in each city has the opportunity to meet, get together and celebrate their passion for Ducati.

The format, now in its third edition, precedes World Ducati Week 2024, the great event not to be missed for all two-wheel enthusiasts, scheduled from 26 to 28 July at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” (Italy). “We Ride As One” is the perfect opportunity to warm up engines and organise with the community of Ducatisti to participate in WDW.

Ducati dealers from all over the world, with the support of the local Ducati Official Clubs (DOC), are already working to organise the program of an unmissable and unique day which will have as its common factor the pride of belonging to a large family and the desire to be together in the name of the passion for the red bikes of Borgo Panigale and for riding motorcycles.

In 2023, 15,000 enthusiasts from more than 50 countries around the world coloured the streets of their cities astride their Ducati and Ducati Scrambler. Florence, Rome, London, Dublin, Madrid, Tokyo, Munich, Shanghai, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, New Delhi, Bangkok, Amsterdam and Sydney are just some of the locations that were the setting for the parade, a symbolic moment for all the participants.

The date to mark down on the calendar is 4 May and the appointment for everyone will be in Ducati dealerships . To discover the local initiative or the closest one, all enthusiasts are invited to contact or visit their trusted dealer.

"We Ride As One" is a real warm-up for the big world gathering to be held in July in Misano. The countdown to World Ducati Week gets ever closer! Tickets to participate in the event that symbolizes the passion for Ducati in the world are already available on the Ducati.com website.

