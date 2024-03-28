MotoAmerica beckons for Kerr and AMD Motorsport

Reigning Pirelli National Superstock champions AMD Motorsport and Richard Kerr have today (Thursday) announced they intend competing in the MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 Championship.

The Kilmacrennan, County Donegal rider, who took the British title after taking two wins and nine podiums during 2023, will continue on board the team’s Honda Fireblade and will be a Honda-supported rider in the series, which like its British counterpart takes place alongside America’s premier Superbike championship.

Kerr, 23, will be aiming to wrestle the title from reigning champion Hayden Gillim as he gets to compete at iconic circuits such as Laguna Seca, Barber Motorsports Park and Brainerd with additional rounds taking place at The Ridge Motorsports Park and New Jersey Motorsports Park, which will host the final round at the end of September.

As well as Gillim, Kerr’s expected rivals for the crown are expected to include former British Motostar Champion Brandon Paasch, last year’s runner up Kaleb De Keyrel, Travis Wyman and Ezra Beaubier, brother of multiple MotoAmerica Superbike Champion Cameron Beaubier.

Kerr is also eligible to contest the two feature MotoAmerica Superbike Championship races that take place on each weekend meaning he’ll have a busy schedule as he’ll contest a total of four races at each meeting.

Despite their absence from the Pirelli National Superstock Championship, AMD Motorsport will remain in the BSB paddock as they’ll again support PBM Racing and Jordan and Frank Bird jnr with the continuation of the race team. In addition, there’ll also continue to back KTS Racing and Jamie Coward at the International road races.

Richard Kerr: “Obviously, after nine years in the BSB paddock, we would have liked to have continued and step up to the BSB series but, unfortunately, no opportunities presented themselves, so we looked at other options and now that everything’s been confirmed, I’m very excited to be moving to the MotoAmerica series. There’s a whole world out there so getting the opportunity to experience something new is pretty cool and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

“The bikes have been shipped out already and will be based with Darrell Jones, who runs a Honda dealership and Ashton Yates in the MotoAmerica Superbike series, so we’ll just fly into each round which will allow me to concentrate on riding and learning the tracks. That will be the biggest hurdle, along with getting used to the Dunlop tyres, as I haven’t had to do that since I first came to the British tracks nine years ago but I’m very excited about the challenge especially as I’ll be competing at some iconic circuits. I’m confident we can do a good job.”

Fraser Dykes, Team Owner: “I’m very happy to continue supporting Richard in the development of his racing career by supplying our bikes for the MotoAmerica series project. It is fantastic news that Simon Bleasdale will now also be joining him Stateside to take forward the successful partnership that they have forged over the last couple of years, culminating in them winning the Pirelli National Superstock Championship with AMD Motorsport, It is exciting times and I am sure Cartersport Motorsport Media will keep us all up to date with their progress, Mary and I wish them every success in America and we hope to join them out there for a couple of rounds.”

The first round of the MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 Championship is scheduled to take place at Barber Motorsports Park, Alabama on May 17-19.

