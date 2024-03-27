Rare Kawasaki Classics Headline Iconic Auctioneers Next Sale

£200,000 Of Rare Kawasaki Classics Headline Iconic Auctioneers Busy Shuttleworth Collection Sale 0n April 7.

The ground breaking Kawasaki Z1 was a revelation when launched in 1972. Now Iconic Auctioneers at their first sale of the year at Shuttleworth on 7th April, have not one but six collector quality Z1 examples in their Spring sale.

Beaten to the big capacity 4-cylinder market in 1969 by Honda’s CB750, Kawasaki held back and remodelled the Z1 and launched with a new 900cc engine three years later. They were the world’s first manufacturer to use a double overhead camshaft production engine making the Z1 capable of speeds in excess of 130mph, the fastest production bike at the time.

Leading the line-up is the Norwegian pre-production Press Bike number 90009, two very collectable 1972 early production Z1’s, two Z1A models as well as a unique, original and unrestored Z1B.

Also in the sale is a pre-Kawasaki 1963 Meguro S8 Junior, Meguro were a huge producer of bikes in Japan in the 1960’s and were consumed by Kawasaki Heavy Industries when the Kawasaki brand was launched.

Other notable Kawasaki models in the sale include a restored 1972 European market H2A Triple, a super rare 1978 Z1000 Mk2, a 1986 GPZ900R, a 1988 GPZ1000RX, a UK model 1980 KE175 trail bike and a 1995 AR50.

Iconic Auctioneers Motorcycle Manger Mark Bryan says: “This auction is quite unique in the fact we have so many super quality Kawasaki’s, these are some of the best examples I’ve ever dealt with over my years in selling classic bikes at auction, it would be great to think they will all be ridden again but I suspect most will make their way into private collections.”

These iconic bikes are part of the Spring Shuttleworth Sale on the 7th April at Shuttleworth, Old Warden Park, Bedfordshire, SG18 9EP. They can be viewed online along with all the other lots at www.iconicauctioneers.com. In person viewing at the venue is available on Saturday 6th April. Iconic Auctioneers are also inviting further entries for their other two motorcycle auctions in 2024. For more information about their sales or to get a free no obligation quote for your motorcycles or collection, contact Mark Bryan, Head of Motorcycles on +44 (0) 7958 107974 or visit their website.