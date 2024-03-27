KTM Offers Complimentary Warranty Extension On Street Models With Official Service Commitment.

KTM will provide all 2024 LC8c as well as LC8 STREET and TRAVEL model owners with the possibility to boost their official warranty period, in some cases to almost double. By simply having a service performed at any authorised KTM dealer, riders can get extra piece of mind for their motorcycle courtesy of a new worldwide promotion. Additionally, the warranty period for KTM PowerParts and KTM SpareParts for ALL street models will be extended to 24 months. These warranty extensions are free of charge.

2024 motorcycles with the LC8c and the LC8 engine specs currently fall under a 24-month warranty window from the take-into-use date. The fresh offer from Europe’s largest powered two-wheeler manufacturer will extend this to four and three years respectively.

2024 KTM LC8c models include the KTM 790 DUKE, KTM 790 ADVENTURE, KTM 890 ADVENTURE, KTM 890 ADVENTURE R, KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY, KTM 890 SMT and the new KTM 990 DUKE. Customers that have services – performed by an Authorised KTM Dealer and within the 24-month warranty period – can prolong the protection until the next service, up to a maximum of four years.

2024 KTM LC8-equipped bikes include the KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R, KTM 1390 SUPER DUKE R EVO, KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT, KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S and KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R, for which the service offer will convert from two to three years.

The use of KTM PowerParts or KTM SpareParts on all street models will carry a full 24-month warranty from the initial date of purchase.

Jens Tuma, Head of Customer Service – “We always advise our customers to use the official KTM network to get their motorcycles serviced, purely because the staff are specially trained on those particular models – and many more – and use approved parts and accessories where applicable. This way we can ensure best possible quality and value preservation of the bikes and it’s also a big reason why we’re really happy to make this warranty extension offer for KTM customers around the world.”

Customers are encouraged to contact their local dealer – full list of Authorised KTM Dealers can be found HERE.

