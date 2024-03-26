Dainese Unveils Audax D-Zip 1PC Perf. Leather Suit, Axial 2 Boots, & Full Metal 7 Gloves

Dainese, the world leader in protective wear for motorcycle athletes and enthusiasts, known for incorporating style and design with premium safety features, introduces the Audax D-Zip 1PC Perf. Leather Suit, the Axial 2 Boots, and the Full Metal 7 Gloves.

Audax D-Zip 1PC Perf. Leather Suit

The Audax D-Zip 1PC Perf. Leather Suit stands as the epitome of ergonomic design and freedom of movement on the saddle, achieved through revolutionary construction and functionality inspired by the latest technology tested by MotoGP™ professionals. Positioned at the forefront of D-air®-free racing suits, this suit excels in safety with a class AAA mechanical resistance. Customizable aluminum inserts on shoulders and knees, along with steel inserts on elbows, optimize protection by minimizing friction during a fall.

Crafted from premium D-Skin cowhide with localized perforation, the suit features a patented fully stretch back construction that reduces seams and enhances resistance in case of a fall. Utilizing stretch microfiber with Microelastic 2.0 inserts, the suit ensures a close fit and excellent containment of volume in an upright position.

Enhancing riding comfort and freedom of movement, the iconic double-zipper construction and stretch fabric on the abdomen, a historic Dainese patent, keep the body snug against the tank in a tucked position without discomfort from a rigid central zipper. The integrated Boots-IN system ensures maximum riding comfort.

Further elevating comfort and aerodynamics, the detachable D-Tec Racing Core interior houses removable and washable layers, including composite shoulder protectors sensitive to micro-movements and Pro-Shape 2.0 hip protectors.

The breathable mesh fabric lining ensures maximum thermal comfort, and the internal waterproof pocket safeguards documents and cell phones from downpours, completing the array of features that distinguish this revolutionary motorcycle suit.

Features:

D-Skin cowhide leather

S1 bielastic fabric

1 inner waterproof pocket

1 Zip calf construction with Boots-in system

D-Tec Racing Core: fully removable and washable inner suit

EN 17092 AAA certified motorbike garment

Interchangeable Elbow Slider RSS 4.0

Interchangeable Knee Slider RSS 4.0

Waterbag kit ready

Aerodynamic spoiler

Elasticated inserts

Elasticated neck construction

Elasticated performance wrists construction

Full-elastic front construction

Libera full-elastic back construction

Microelastic 2.0

Composite protectors certified to EN 1621.1 Standard on elbows

Composite protectors certified to EN 1621.1 Standard on knees

Composite protectors certified to EN 1621.1 Standard on shoulders

Floating racing shoulder construction with replaceable aluminum plate

Pro-Shape 2.0 : soft protectors certified to EN 1621.1 Standard on hips

Replaceable aluminum plates on knees (201876218 DETS aluminum knees kit)

Replaceable aluminum plates on shoulders (201876216 DETS aluminum shoulders kit)

Replaceable steel plates on elbows

Breathable mesh lining

Localized perforation

Color Options: BLACK/YELLOW-FLUO/WHITE BLACK/RED-FLUO/ANTHRACITE

MSRP: £1,619.95

For more info https://www.dainese.com

Axial 2 Boots

The Axial 2 Boots are the newest iteration of Dainese’s top-of-the-line racing boots – the same footwear worn on the track by MotoGP™ champions. Designed to enable riders to unleash their full potential with a singular focus on performance, these boots seamlessly blend lightness, riding comfort, and maximum riding sensitivity while upholding Dainese’s stringent protection standards. The distinctive design incorporates cutting-edge technological solutions, including the Axial Distortion Control System in Kevlar carbon, an IN construction with Velcro for effortless connection to Dainese racing suits, replaceable magnesium sliders, and a Groundtrax® racing sole prioritizing grip and heat resistance.

The Axial 2 Boots stand as the epitome of Dainese’s commitment to constant innovation, boasting a protective, lightweight, and durable construction that positions them as the pinnacle of advanced protection in the market. Additional features such as the stretch fabric cuff accommodating various body shapes, a more practical and robust back zipper fastening, and an internal lacing system enhance the effectiveness, practicality, and functionality of the Axial 2 Boots.

Features:

Groundtrax outsole for extreme racing

Setscrew wrench supplied

TPU Gear shifter guard

Closing with zipper at the back

Flexible joints for extra comfort

Speed lacing system

Suit-to-boot fastening system

D-Stone™ fabric

Split cowhide leather inserts for abrasion resistance and grip

Upper in microfiber

D-Axial System in Carbon and Aramid fiber

Heel magnesium cover, removable and replaceable

Malleolus magnesium cover, removable and replaceable

Nylon heel

Reinforced nylon toe

Replaceable magnesium slider (1999948 Kit boot slider Magnesium, 1999885 Stainless Steel Boot Slider Kit, 1999954 Kit boot slider plastic 16)

Double jersey airgap liner

Color Options: BLACK/BLACK BLACK/RED-FLUO BLACK/YELLOW-FLUO

MRSP: £589.95

For more info https://www.dainese.com

Full Metal 7 Gloves

The Full Metal 7 Gloves are crafted for motorcycle enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance and protection. Constructed from durable goatskin leather, these gloves boast Pro-Tek titanium inserts on the knuckles and aramid fiber reinforcements on the palm, fingers, and back. Additional protection includes reinforcement on the little finger and scaphoid.

Designed for ultimate knuckle and back-of-hand protection, the Full Metal 7 Gloves offer exceptional impact resistance, superior sliding capabilities thanks to titanium, and unparalleled comfort and hand mobility with their stretch co-injected joint. Worn by MotoGP champions, these professional gloves prioritize comfort, lightness, and riding sensitivity, allowing riders to concentrate fully on their performance.

The pre-curved construction of the sleeves and fingers, integrated stretch inserts on the back, fingers, and base of the fourchettes, along with the new knuckle contouring, ensures high levels of comfort and ergonomics, enhancing riding precision. Combining iconic design with Dainese’s advanced technological standards, the Full Metal 7 Gloves represent the latest evolution in top-of-the-range racing gloves, now with additional Level 2 certification. The construction of Full Metal 7 Gloves ensures a seamless connection to Dainese’s racing suits.

Features:

Drum-dyed goatskin leather super soft palm

Aramidic Fiber on back and palm

Reinforced leather palm

Titanium Pro-Tek knuckles

Pro-Hand Slider

EN 13594 Lev. 2

DCP system on little finger

Ergonomic PU knuckles protection base

Ergonomics and Comfort:

Adjustable cuff strap

Elastic & high tenacity fabric fingers inserts

Pre-curved fingers

Other Features:

One single leather panel to the side of the hand

Ventilation provided with front and rear holes

Color Options: Black/Black Black/Red Black/Yellow

MSRP: £399.95

For more info https://www.dainese.com