Triumph Unveils Trident 660 Special Edition

Triumph Motorcycles has launched a striking new special edition Trident 660, featuring a dynamic, contemporary graphic scheme designed to appeal to new Triumph fans, and extra technology including Triumph Shift-Assist.

New for 2024, the Trident Triple Tribute celebrates Triumph’s legendary triple engines and will be available for one year only. This hugely popular naked roadster is now available with a distinctive graphic scheme, which is a contemporary take on Triumph’s iconic ‘white, blue and red’ racing scheme and features the distinctive ‘67’ number graphic, which once adorned the most famous Trident in history, ‘Slippery Sam’.

The Trident’s characterful and unique triple engine performance and celebrated handling will be even more enjoyable with the addition of Triumph Shift Assist adding to an already impressive specification and list of equipment for its class. Included as standard, the colour matched fly screen and belly pan add even more unique character to the Trident’s distinctive style, showcasing the exceptional standard of fit and finish that is synonymous with Triumph.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “Since its launch in 2020, this middle-weight roadster has reinvigorated this highly competitive category, selling more than 35,600 units worldwide.

“It’s triple engine and premium detailing at a great price, has been successful in bringing younger and new riders to Triumph, and just as ‘Slippery Sam’ once inspired a generation, we believe this special edition has the iconic style, extra technology and dynamic performance to appeal to today’s Triumph fans.”

UNIQUE TRIPLE TRIBUTE EDITION DESIGN SCHEME

The Trident Triple Tribute has a stunning, modern design, inspired by the most celebrated Triumph triple bike of all time, ‘Slippery Sam’, which is the only motorcycle ever to win five TT production races in five consecutive years, from 1971 to 1975. The white, blue and red scheme with colour-matched fly screen and belly pan, stands out from the clean, minimal lines, beautiful silhouette and confident poise of the Trident. `

The distinctive tank design with number 67 race graphic surrounds the signature knee cut-outs, complementing the flowing seat line. With an impeccable attention to detail, the Trident 660 features high quality Triumph badges in both the headlight and taillight, and logo touches on the fuel filler cap, handlebar clamp and instruments, plus an inset aluminium Trident badge with diamond machined detailing. Body coloured radiator cowls, aluminium yokes & heel guards, body coloured fork protectors, tapered aluminium handlebars and teardrop shape mirrors, with five-spoke, black, lightweight, cast aluminium wheels, complete the eye-catching look.

TRIPLE ENGINE PERFORMANCE ADVANTAGE

Featuring a dedicated Trident tune, the popular 660cc triple engine was developed to deliver the character and performance benefits of a triple to riders in the middleweight sports naked category, providing the perfect balance of low-down torque, mid-range and top end power. A distinctive deep triple soundtrack is provided via a compact and minimal single sided silencer, with a premium stainless-steel finisher.

Fully Euro 5 compliant, the engine gives 81 PS peak power @ 10,250 rpm with a progressive, smooth and linear delivery, as well as 64 Nm peak torque @ 6,250 rpm. An accessory fit A2 conversion kit is available in Europe, including the A2-specific APS twist grip and a unique engine tune, which restricts peak power to 47 PS, or 35kW, and peak torque to 59 Nm. The bike can be de-restricted at the dealership, once the rider has completed their full licence.

The Trident’s smooth six-speed gearbox, with gear ratios and final drive that are optimised to make the riding experience easy and fun, is further enhanced by the addition of the Triumph Shift Assist, included as standard for this special edition. This quickshifter enables clutchless changes up and down the ratios, with an autoblipper on downshifts for fast, seamless changes.

CLASS LEADING HANDLING

Renowned for its agile, sporty and confidence-inspiring feel on the road, the Trident has an accessible 805mm seat height and a low wet weight of 189kg. It is already leading the class, with a high specification of branded equipment including black Showa upside down forks delivering 120mm front wheel travel, and Showa preload adjustable monoshock RSU with linkage, which delivers 133.5mm rear wheel travel.

For great stopping power, the Trident has two-piston Nissin brakes with twin 310mm discs and Michelin Road 5 tyres, giving the rider confidence in all weathers.

The Trident has its own dedicated chassis with tubular steel construction, lightweight tapered aluminium bars and lightweight 17” cast aluminium sports wheels which combined with the high specification equipment, delivers a light steering weight and agility that’s really confidence-inspiring and easy to control.

HIGH SPECIFICATION TECHNOLOGY

The Trident 660 provides all LED-lighting*, ABS, Road and Rain riding modes, switchable traction control and a ride-by-wire throttle, for crisp, precise throttle response, as well as a practical, multi-functional, colour TFT screen, integrated with a ‘white-on’ black’ LCD display. For enhanced security, an engine immobiliser is built into the key.

* Items are market specific



MAKE THE TRIDENT TRIPLE TRIBUTE YOUR OWN

The Trident Triple Tribute can be tailored with a range of 32 accessories, including protection and care, technology, style & detailing, comfort & practicality, and security.

Protection includes rubber tank pad, moulded frame and engine cover protectors, and CNC machined fork protectors, as well as a Muc-Off cleaning kit, all weather cover, and battery charger. With the technology accessories, customers can add a convenient under seat USB charging socket, stylish minimal scrolling LED indicators, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Designed specifically for the Trident, customers can add a set of water-resistant luggage, with quick release tank bag and tail pack.

Billet machined bar end mirrors, and parts to add to the detailing. The Trident is also pre-prepared to be able to be fitted with the internally wired heated grips, which include a neatly integrated button, and the ergonomically shaped pillion grab handles.

To add extra security, the range includes Triumph Protect+ alarm*, Triumph Track+ tracker with 24/7 monitoring*, and garage security including U-lock, disc lock, disk lock alarm, ground anchor, chain and lock.

Designed hand-in-hand with our motorcycles and manufactured to the same exacting standards, all Triumph accessories have the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty as the bikes themselves.

ON THE ROAD

The new Trident Triple Tribute will be available from £7,895 OTR, with a class-leading service interval of 10,000 miles (or 12 months, whichever comes sooner) which contributes to the incredibly low cost of ownership. Customers can find out more at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk or place an order with their local Triumph dealer. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from April 2024.

SPECIFICATION

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Capacity 660 cc Bore 74.0 mm Stroke 51.1 mm Compression 11.95:1 Maximum Power 81 PS / 80 bhp (60 kW) @ 10,250 rpm

47 PS / 46 bhp (35 kW) @ 8,750 rpm (A2 restriction) *

54PS / 53 bhp (39.8 kW) @ 8,750 rpm (LAMS) * Maximum Torque 64 Nm (47 lbft) @ 6,250 rpm

59 Nm @ 5,250 rpm (A2 restriction) *

59 Nm @ 5,000 rpm (LAMS) * Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed

CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame Swingarm Twin-sided, fabricated steel Front Wheel Cast aluminium, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium, 17 x 5.5 in Front Tyre 120/70R17 Rear Tyre 180/55R17 Front Suspension Showa 41mm upside down separate function forks (SFF) Rear Suspension Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment Front Brakes Nissin two-piston sliding calipers, twin 310mm discs, ABS Rear Brakes Nissin single-piston sliding caliper, single 255mm disc, ABS Instruments Multi-function instruments with colour TFT screen

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2020 mm (79.5 in) Width (Handlebars) 795 mm (31.3 in) Height Without Mirrors 1089 mm (42.9 in) Seat Height 805 mm (31.7 in) Wheelbase 1401 mm (55.2 in) Rake 24.6 ° Trail 107.3 mm (4.22 in) Wet weight 189 kg (417 lb) Fuel Tank Capacity 14 litres (3.7 US gal) CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Trident 660 – EUROPE Fuel Consumption 60.1 mpg (4.7 l/100km) Emissions 107 g/km

Fuel consumption and emissions figures are measured according to the World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) under specific test conditions and provided for comparison purposes. Actual fuel economy may vary depending on factors such as riding style, accessory fitment, rider and pillion weight and tyre pressures, as well as external environmental conditions.