Kickback Custom Classic and Stunt Bike Show Returns to Great Malvern and doubles in size

The organisers of the KICKBACK BIKE SHOW are thrilled to announce that the event has doubled in size and will be staged in TWO exhibition halls at the Three Counties Showground from 13-14th April 2023.

Visitors will be able to check out over 250 custom and classic gems; all the classic, rare and exotic motorcycles will be displayed in the brand new event hall that is nearing completion at the iconic venue, with all the customised bikes to be showcased in the adjacent Avon Hall. Meanwhile in the middle of the two halls is a hard-standing area where the World Class Two Brothers Racing Team will be performing their thrilling stunt bike show throughout the two days. KICKBACK will also be hosting the annual National Custom Championships now in its 12th year:

The 2024 Builders’ Builder Awards with 8 categories.

The Harley-Davidson 2024 Experience Tour is also kicking off at KICKBACK offering visitors the chance to test ride the new models.

In the Classic Bike Hall there will be plenty of wonderful bikes to check out – showcased by the many classic bike owners clubs – as well as individual owners. Classic Bike Owners Clubs and individuals are invited to display their machines at the KICKBACK event, simply email lorne@rwrw.co.uk or visit the website Kickbackshow.com for more information.

Tickets are now on sale at Kickbackshow.com