The new Braker SV is another 2024 innovation from MT Helmets. It represents an entry-level model in the sport-touring segment, featuring cutting-edge solutions such as the MT-QVSS visor attachment system, a housing for the UCS intercom, and a quick-actuating sun visor.

The Braker is a next-generation model designed to meet ECE 22.06 standards right from its inception, ensuring the highest level of safety at an affordable price point.

It boasts a triple front ventilation system and a rear spoiler with an air extraction system to enhance interior airflow.

Key Features

Composition: HIRP – High Impact Resistance Polymer

Number of Shell Sizes: 2 (XS to M and L to XXL)

Number of EPS Liners: 3 (XS, S, M and L to XXL)

Available Sizes: XS to XXL

Weight: 1,600 grams

Visor: High-resistance MT-V-28B visor with MT-QVSS (Quick Visor Swap System)

Sun Visor: Single-hand actuation sun visor

Safety: Designed from the ground up to exceed ECE 22.06 regulations

Closure: Micrometric MT-MDTC type with a double-tooth system

Vents: Triple front ventilation system and a rear spoiler with an air extraction system to enhance interior airflow

Removable Interiors: Breathable, removable and washable interior components

MT-NSIC Intercom: Housing for standard UCS intercom

Visor Insert Compatibility: Fogoff FOG010 and Pinlock DKS435

NEW MT Helmets Braker – in stock at Oxford Products

