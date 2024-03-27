Search
NEW MT Helmets Braker – in stock

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

The new Braker SV is another 2024 innovation from MT Helmets. It represents an entry-level model in the sport-touring segment, featuring cutting-edge solutions such as the MT-QVSS visor attachment system, a housing for the UCS intercom, and a quick-actuating sun visor.

The Braker is a next-generation model designed to meet ECE 22.06 standards right from its inception, ensuring the highest level of safety at an affordable price point.

It boasts a triple front ventilation system and a rear spoiler with an air extraction system to enhance interior airflow.New Mt Helmets Braker - In Stock

Key Features

  • Composition: HIRP – High Impact Resistance Polymer
  • Number of Shell Sizes: 2 (XS to M and L to XXL)
  • Number of EPS Liners: 3 (XS, S, M and L to XXL)
  • Available Sizes: XS to XXL
  • Weight: 1,600 grams
  • Visor: High-resistance MT-V-28B visor with MT-QVSS (Quick Visor Swap System)
  • Sun Visor: Single-hand actuation sun visor
  • Safety: Designed from the ground up to exceed ECE 22.06 regulations
  • Closure: Micrometric MT-MDTC type with a double-tooth system
  • Vents: Triple front ventilation system and a rear spoiler with an air extraction system to enhance interior airflow
  • Removable Interiors: Breathable, removable and washable interior components
  • MT-NSIC Intercom: Housing for standard UCS intercom
  • Visor Insert Compatibility: Fogoff FOG010 and Pinlock DKS435

NEW MT Helmets Braker – in stock at Oxford Products

MT Braker SV Chento B5 Matt Black Red
zz-m1346a561533
Price from:
£119.99

MT Braker SV Zebra C7 Matt Black Blue
zz-m1346b172733
Price from:
£119.99

MT Braker SV Inox A0 Matt Black White
zz-m1346a550033
Price from:
£119.99

MT Braker SV Chento B0 Matt Black White
zz-m1346a561033
Price from:
£119.99

MT Braker SV Zebra C6 Matt Black Green
zz-m1346b172633
Price from:
£119.99

MT Braker SV Solid A1 Matt Black
zz-m13460000m133
Price from:
£99.99

MT Braker SV Inox A5 Matt Black Red
zz-m1346a550533
Price from:
£119.99

MT Braker SV Zebra B5 Matt Black Red
zz-m1346b171533
Price from:
£119.99

MT Braker Crash SV B8 Matt Black Purple Blue
zz-m1346b181833
Price from:
£119.99

MT Braker SV Solid A0 Gloss Pearl White
zz-m13460000004
Price from:
£99.99

MT Braker SV Chento B3 Matt Blk Fluo Yell
zz-m1346a56m1333
Price from:
£119.99

MT Braker Crash SV A8 Matt White Pink Purple
zz-m1346b180833
Price from:
£119.99

MT Braker SV Inox A3 Matt Blk Fluo Yell
zz-m1346a550333
Price from:
£119.99

