The new Braker SV is another 2024 innovation from MT Helmets. It represents an entry-level model in the sport-touring segment, featuring cutting-edge solutions such as the MT-QVSS visor attachment system, a housing for the UCS intercom, and a quick-actuating sun visor.
The Braker is a next-generation model designed to meet ECE 22.06 standards right from its inception, ensuring the highest level of safety at an affordable price point.
It boasts a triple front ventilation system and a rear spoiler with an air extraction system to enhance interior airflow.
Key Features
- Composition: HIRP – High Impact Resistance Polymer
- Number of Shell Sizes: 2 (XS to M and L to XXL)
- Number of EPS Liners: 3 (XS, S, M and L to XXL)
- Available Sizes: XS to XXL
- Weight: 1,600 grams
- Visor: High-resistance MT-V-28B visor with MT-QVSS (Quick Visor Swap System)
- Sun Visor: Single-hand actuation sun visor
- Safety: Designed from the ground up to exceed ECE 22.06 regulations
- Closure: Micrometric MT-MDTC type with a double-tooth system
- Vents: Triple front ventilation system and a rear spoiler with an air extraction system to enhance interior airflow
- Removable Interiors: Breathable, removable and washable interior components
- MT-NSIC Intercom: Housing for standard UCS intercom
- Visor Insert Compatibility: Fogoff FOG010 and Pinlock DKS435
NEW MT Helmets Braker – in stock at Oxford Products
MT Braker SV Chento B5 Matt Black Red
Price from:
£119.99
MT Braker SV Zebra C7 Matt Black Blue
Price from:
£119.99
MT Braker SV Inox A0 Matt Black White
Price from:
£119.99
MT Braker SV Chento B0 Matt Black White
Price from:
£119.99
MT Braker SV Zebra C6 Matt Black Green
Price from:
£119.99
MT Braker SV Solid A1 Matt Black
Price from:
£99.99
MT Braker SV Inox A5 Matt Black Red
Price from:
£119.99
MT Braker SV Zebra B5 Matt Black Red
Price from:
£119.99
MT Braker Crash SV B8 Matt Black Purple Blue
Price from:
£119.99
MT Braker SV Solid A0 Gloss Pearl White
Price from:
£99.99
MT Braker SV Chento B3 Matt Blk Fluo Yell
Price from:
£119.99
MT Braker Crash SV A8 Matt White Pink Purple
Price from:
£119.99
MT Braker SV Inox A3 Matt Blk Fluo Yell
Price from:
£119.99