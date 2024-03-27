13 Mission King Of The Baggers Racers Ready To Race On The World Stage At COTA

On April 12 and 13, the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship will be in action on the world stage at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, as part of the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas MotoGP event. Thirteen Mission King Of The Baggers riders will participate in qualifying, a two-lap “dash for cash” Challenge, and two six-lap feature races that will take place in conjunction with MotoGP’s on-track action the same weekend.

Commenting on the event, current championship leader and Harley-Davidson Factory Racing star Kyle Wyman said, “I’m super excited to be joining MotoGP at Circuit of The Americas with King Of The Baggers and exposing this series to a global audience. I think we will put on a great show for the fans, and I expect a lot of interest from the MotoGP paddock in what we are up to. COTA always provides great racing, so there is a lot to look forward to, and I hope to continue our results as we started at Daytona.”

S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Tyler O’Hara added, “First off, a big thank you to MotoAmerica, Drag Specialties, Mission Foods, and MotoGP for giving us this opportunity to race on the world stage. COTA is an amazing venue and a very technical track that suits the strengths of our Indian Challenger very well. I’m treating it like any other race, I’m engaged, doing my homework, working with the team, focused on the process, and prepared to go to battle with confidence.”

The Mission King Of The Baggers Presented By Drag Specialties portion of the weekend will be broadcast on Live+, MotoGP’s YouTube channel, and MAVTV (check your local listings).

Here’s the complete lineup of Mission King Of The Baggers riders who will be on track at COTA: