TCX introduces the Lady Blend 2 WP to its 2024 collection

As part of its 2024 collection, TCX has added the Lady Blend 2 WP boots to its extensive range.

They have a vintage-inspired design and offer the perfect combination of riding and walking comfort – now available in UK dealers.

With a leather upper with pull-up finishing – infused with hot oils and wax rather than dyed – the Lady Blend 2 WP boots offer ideal protection against rain and adverse weather conditions thanks to the T-Dry waterproof membrane. There are reinforcement inserts on the toe, ankle and heel areas to ensure safety in the key areas and a shifter guard to prevent wear and tear.

The Lady Blend 2 boots have Groundtrax® outsoles with a heavy-duty tread for steady footing on and off the bike and the Ortholite® footbed provides long-term cushioning and breathability. Designed specifically for women’s feet, the Lady Blend 2 WP boots have a thinner toe, narrower heel and high instep, this combined with the assisted lacing system offers a ‘hug-like’ fit.

Riders can choose between brown or black versions and both have an RRP of £199.99. The Lady Blend 2 WP boots are available in sizes EU35-42.

For more information or to locate your local TCX Boots dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.