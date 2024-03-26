Ixon A Wave Of Innovation With Two New Airbags

IX-AIRBAG U04 and IX-AIRBAG U05: discover a new generation of airbags.

Choose the ultimate experience. 6 years after offering the first universal electronic airbag on the market, the iconic IX-AIRBAG U03, the IXON brand is presenting a new generation of airbag in 2024. Now, discover the IX-AIRBAG U05: inspired by Research & Development work with the brand’s MotoGP riders, IXON is reinventing the link between protection and comfort. You can push your limits anywhere with a product that can be used in all environments: thanks to its 3 fall detection modes, the IX-AIRBAG U05 is suitable for Road, Racing and Adventure use.

These new airbags are equipped with AIRFLOW CHANNEL technology, a unique and advanced ventilation system that provides maximum cooling for the body. The air flow is guided in and out of the airbag by 3D Mesh channels along the entire back and torso of the lining, inside the airbag. The specific 45° orientation of the 3D Mesh channels and the two central ventilation channels – on the torso on either side of the central zip and in the back in a central position – ensure optimum diffusion of the air flow and regulation of body temperature.

This technology has been developed in competition, directly with IXON MotoGP riders: it is used in the suits worn by Aleix Espargaro, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira and Takaaki Nakagami. The result of several years’ work on the track with some of the world’s best riders, AIRFLOW CHANNEL technology is now available to the general public.

The IX-AIRBAG U04 and IX-AIRBAG U05 offer perfect riding sensations thanks to the choice of ultra-light materials, a design that doesn’t restrict movement and a cut that’s very close to the body.

They are also highly versatile products: thanks to the 3 fall detection modes built into the In&box electronic unit designed by In&motion, these airbags are suitable for Road, Racing and Adventure use.

Protecting vital areas of the upper body, the IX-AIRBAG U04 and IX-AIRBAG U05 offer a high level of protection: these high standards have made it possible for the two airbags to be approved by various national federations in Europe and by the FIM, enabling them to be used in competition on circuits.

More information can be found at https://www.ixon.com/fra-fr/airbags

IX-AIRBAG U05 – Technical sheet

Ventilation

Airbag equipped with AIRFLOW CHANNEL technology: a unique and advanced ventilation system offering maximum cooling of the body, with air flow guided in and out thanks to 3D Mesh channels along the entire back and torso of the lining, inside the airbag.

Technology developed in competition with IXON MotoGP riders: Aleix Espargaro, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira and Takaaki Nakagami.

The choice of outer materials also favours ventilation: in addition to the ST4 Ripstop sections the Hard Mesh zones on the front and back and the ultra-stretch Mesh on the sides are the 100% ventilated fabric zones.

Comfort

The choice of ultra-light materials for the inside and outside allows to offer an airbag with minimal weight.

The design has been developed so as not to restrict movement and provide a perfect riding sensation.

The cut is very close to the body: it avoids the feeling of a bulky layer and, on the contrary, allows the airbag to be forgotten.

Airbag supplied with a specific IX-CONNECT kit for perfect insertion of the airbag into the suit. Watch the explanation video: https://t.ly/ix-connect-dedicated-kit-tutorial

Versatility

3 fall detection modes integrated into the In&box electronic unit designed by In&motion: the airbag is suitable for Road, Racing and Adventure use.

Switching from one mode to the other is just a click away via the My In&box mobile application.

The IX-AIRBAG U05 incorporates the only airbag technology offering 3 distinct detection modes: In&motion has developed 3 algorithms specific to each of these sports.

Approved by various national federations in Europe and by the FIM: the IX-AIRBAG U05 can be used in track competition, in national and international championships, including MotoGP.

From September 2024, homologation for use in motocross competitions provided it is combined with the RACING PACK, an optional chest protector pack that connects to the airbag.

Protection

In the event of a fall, the airbag is operational and effective in only around 0.055 s, i.e. well before the first impact: 0.033 s detection time + 0.022 s inflation time.

Inertial measurement system comprising 6 sensors (3 accelerometers and 3 gyroscopes) that measure the motorcyclist’s movements in real time: more than 1,000 analyses are carried out every second.

Inflatable cushion covering 5 zones of protection to protect vital areas of the upper body: neck, back, shoulders, thorax, ribs.

Latest-generation OPW inflatable cushion: up to 5 inflations before a factory check, i.e. 2 more inflations than the IX-AIRBAG U03.

Deflating: operation of the inflatable cushion optimised to provide protection in the event of a fall but also to manage the post-fall situation.

Riding time: 30 hours.

In&Box electronic unit recharge time: 2 hours.

Certification: CE-certified garment according to EN 17092-6:2020 C U standard, airbag tested according to protocol AMC-013.

Expanded foam back protection, 15% lighter than the back protection of the IX-AIRBAG U03. CE-certified protection according to EN 1621-2:2014 standard, type FB (“full back” protection) and level 1.

SRA rating for motorbike airbags: 5 stars.

Optional RACING PACK

Enhance your riding experience on the track with the optional RACING PACK: these are chest protectors specific to the IX-AIRBAG U05, connecting over the airbag and offering additional protection for the torso.

Chest protector pockets made from Hard Mesh and ST4 Ripstop with laser perforations.

These pockets contain SAS-TEC SC-1/CP7 chest protectors, CE certified according to EN 1621-3:2018 standard, type B and level 1.

Optional ADVENTURE PACK

Enhance your off-road riding experience with the optional ADVENTURE PACK: this is a hydration bag that connects only to the IX-AIRBAG U05 and lets you keep hydrated while riding.

Hydration bag made from Hard Mesh and ST4 Ripstop with laser perforations.

The water pouch to be inserted into the hydration bag is not supplied: the ADVENTURE PACK can hold a 1.5L or 2L water pouch. The ADVENTURE PACK contains 2 inside Mesh pockets to securely hold the optional water pouch, elastics on the top straps guide and hold the hose of the optional water pouch.

In&box electronic unit by In&motion

In&motion subscription required, with rental or purchase of the In&box electronic unit. The In&Box Revolution offer at 120 € / year or 12 € / month corresponds to a subscription without commitment for the rental of the unit, the In&Box Classic offer at 400 € corresponds to the purchase of the unit.

Upgradeable In&box electronic unit: regular updates.

The In&motion referral system offers up to 3 years’ free membership of the In&box electronic unit.

Depending on their country, holders of an In&box subscription (monthly or annual) can benefit from the “Emergency Call” functionality within the My In&box mobile application, thanks to a partnership between In&motion and Liberty Rider (functionality available to members in France, Belgium and Italy with a French, Belgian or Italian telephone number).

IX-AIRBAG U04 – Technical sheet

Ventilation

Airbag equipped with AIRFLOW CHANNEL technology: a unique and advanced ventilation system offering maximum cooling of the body, with air flow guided in and out thanks to 3D Mesh channels along the entire back and torso of the lining, inside the airbag.

Technology developed in competition with IXON MotoGP riders: Aleix Espargaro, Brad Binder, Miguel Oliveira and Takaaki Nakagami.

The choice of outer materials also favours ventilation: Hard Mesh on the front and back, Ultra Stretch Mesh on the sides. So the IX-AIRBAG U04 is 100% ventilated.

Comfort

The choice of ultra-light materials for the inside and outside has resulted in the lightest electronic airbag on the market.

The design has been developed so as not to restrict movement and provide a perfect riding sensation.

The cut is very close to the body: it avoids the feeling of a bulky layer and, on the contrary, allows the airbag to be forgotten.

Versatility

3 fall detection modes integrated into the In&box electronic unit designed by In&motion: the airbag is suitable for Road, Racing and Adventure use.

Switching from one mode to the other is just a click away via the My In&box mobile application.

The IX-AIRBAG U04 incorporates the only airbag technology offering 3 distinct detection modes: In&motion has developed 3 algorithms specific to each of these sports.

Approved by various national federations in Europe and by the FIM: the IX-AIRBAG U04 can be used in track competition, in national and international championships, except in MotoGP and JuniorGP.

Protection

In the event of a fall, the airbag is operational and effective in only around 0.055 s, i.e. well before the first impact: 0.033 s detection time + 0.022 s inflation time.

Inertial measurement system comprising 6 sensors (3 accelerometers and 3 gyroscopes) that measure the motorcyclist’s movements in real time: more than 1,000 analyses are carried out every second.

Inflatable cushion covering 4 zones of protection to protect vital areas of the upper body: neck, back, thorax, abdomen.

Latest-generation OPW inflatable cushion: up to 5 inflations before a factory check, i.e. 2 more inflations than the IX-AIRBAG U03.

Deflating: operation of the inflatable cushion optimised to provide protection in the event of a fall and in the event of an over-accident, but also to manage the post-fall situation.

Riding time: 30 hours.

In&Box electronic unit recharge time: 2 hours.

Certification: CE-certified garment according to EN 17092-6:2020 C U standard, airbag tested according to protocol AMC-013.

Expanded foam back protection, 15% lighter than the back protection of the IX-AIRBAG U03. CE-certified protection according to EN 1621-2:2014 standard, type FB (“full back” protection) and level 1.

SRA rating for motorbike airbags: 5 stars.

In&box electronic unit by In&motion