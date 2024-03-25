Search
By Frank Duggan

2024 R&g British Talent Cup Entry List AnnouncedThe Entry List can now be revealed as a key path on the Road to MotoGP™ prepares to go racing in 2024

The stage is set for the 2024 R&G British Talent Cup and the riders can now be announced, with a host of returning competitors joined by some rookies looking to make their mark.

The majority hail from across the UK as the Cup remains the sole British Moto3™ class, but it also welcomes a number of American riders and one from New Zealand. They’ll be looking to take the fight to 2023 top finisher Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing), alongside the likes of Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing The Motorbike Buyers) and American rider Julian Correa (Microlise Cresswell Racing), who finished inside the top five in 2023. Filip Surowiak (Team City Lifting/RS Racing) and Ronnie Harris (Kovara Projects/RS Racing), who claimed their first victories in the final weekend of last season, are also ones to watch.

The 2024 R&G British Talent Cup season begins with a thrilling opener as Navarra, Spain, debuts on the calendar in April. Spanning eight rounds and 18 races, the season includes two weekends with three BTC races each: the season opener and the grand finale at Donington.

Check out the class of 2024 below!2024 R&g British Talent Cup Entry List Announced

